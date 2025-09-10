In Act 3 of Hollow Knight Silksong, you can get the Volt Filament to upgrade Hornet’s Silk skills. This purple colored tool falls under the Blue Tools category, and when paired with a dart, it imposes an electric charge that causes additional damage to enemies. You can get it from a hidden area in the Sands of Karat after defeating a mini-boss.
To access this area, you will also need to have the Clawline skill in the game. This article guides you on how to get Volt Filament in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Hollow Knight Silksong: How to obtain Volt Filament
Volt Filament can be obtained as a reward after defeating the mini-boss named Voltvyrm in Act 3 of Silksong. To reach this boss's location, go to the Sands of Karat and head to the middle section where the vertical area begins.
From there, climb up using Clawline to reach the top-most section. There, you will find a hidden pink glowing area – this is Voltnest, the home of Voltvyrm.
How to defeat Voltvyrm
The walls in Voltnest are charged with electricity and will inflict 2 masks' damage upon contact. The mini-boss will be hidden on the ceiling and will launch electric shocks in pillar form across the area. You need to dodge these charges and jump up to hit Voltvyrm. There will be a window of opportunity following the electric attack for you to strike.
After engaging for a while, the electric pillars start hitting faster. This time, you may take some damage, but you will still survive if you properly focus and dash to the other side. The boss has another set of attacks, like electric orbs.
During such attacks, Voltvyrm summons some pink orbs. They will burst, converting into electricity that can inflict damage across the area of effect.
To avoid taking damage, position yourself in a corner and wait for the attack to finish. Then, begin striking again until you land the final blow. While this may take some time, following this method allows you to defeat Voltvyrm without taking much damage.
Once the mini-boss is defeated, a purple light will float down, inspecting which will grant you the Volt Filament.
