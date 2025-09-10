In Act 3 of Hollow Knight Silksong, you can get the Volt Filament to upgrade Hornet’s Silk skills. This purple colored tool falls under the Blue Tools category, and when paired with a dart, it imposes an electric charge that causes additional damage to enemies. You can get it from a hidden area in the Sands of Karat after defeating a mini-boss.

Ad

To access this area, you will also need to have the Clawline skill in the game. This article guides you on how to get Volt Filament in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Hollow Knight Silksong: How to obtain Volt Filament

Volt Filament can be obtained as a reward after defeating the mini-boss named Voltvyrm in Act 3 of Silksong. To reach this boss's location, go to the Sands of Karat and head to the middle section where the vertical area begins.

Ad

Trending

From there, climb up using Clawline to reach the top-most section. There, you will find a hidden pink glowing area – this is Voltnest, the home of Voltvyrm.

The hidden Voltnest to find Voltvyrm (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube/@postmodeorg)

Read more: All Tools in Hollow Knight Silksong and where to find them

Ad

How to defeat Voltvyrm

The walls in Voltnest are charged with electricity and will inflict 2 masks' damage upon contact. The mini-boss will be hidden on the ceiling and will launch electric shocks in pillar form across the area. You need to dodge these charges and jump up to hit Voltvyrm. There will be a window of opportunity following the electric attack for you to strike.

Voltvyrm's electric orbs attack (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube/@postmodeorg)

After engaging for a while, the electric pillars start hitting faster. This time, you may take some damage, but you will still survive if you properly focus and dash to the other side. The boss has another set of attacks, like electric orbs.

Ad

During such attacks, Voltvyrm summons some pink orbs. They will burst, converting into electricity that can inflict damage across the area of effect.

The Volt Filament tool in-game (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube/@postmodeorg)

Check out: How to get Bellhome in Hollow Knight Silksong

Ad

To avoid taking damage, position yourself in a corner and wait for the attack to finish. Then, begin striking again until you land the final blow. While this may take some time, following this method allows you to defeat Voltvyrm without taking much damage.

Once the mini-boss is defeated, a purple light will float down, inspecting which will grant you the Volt Filament.

Check out the links below for more Hollow Knight Silksong guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.