In Hollow Knight Silksong, Hornet can earn a permanent Bellhome in Bellhart. This can be unlocked after completing certain wishes in that area. You will face a tough boss fight that cursed the townspeople of Bellhart. Once the house is secured, you can decorate it by spending Rosaries from Frey's Shop. You also earn the "Resident" achievement after unlocking the house.

Ad

This article guides you on how to get Bellhome in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to unlock Bellhome in Hollow Knight Silksong

To get a Bellhome, get the Bellhome key from an NPC named Pavo. However, speaking with Pavo won’t readily give you the key. You must first complete specific Wishes mentioned in the Wishwall of Bellhart. Unlock Wishwall requires you to defeat the Widow Boss during "The Threadspun Town" quest, which is crucial, as the Widow Boss has cursed the people of Bellhart.

Ad

Trending

A fight with Widow boss in The Threadspun Town quest (Image via Team Cherry)

Read more: How to complete The Great Taste of Pharloom in Hollow Knight Silksong

Ad

After you accomplish it, you can access the Wishwall filled with various wishes from different NPCs in Bellhart. Focus on “Donate Wishes” related to the Bellhart area, like “Restoration of Bellhart.”

Keep in mind that completing Restoration of Bellhart requires you to have 250 Rosaries in your inventory. If interacting with Pavo after completing "Donate Wishes" still doesn't giving you the key, try finishing all other wishes from Wishwall. This may take much time, but there's no other way to fetch the key from the NPC.

Ad

Where to find Bellhome in Hollow Knight Silksong

Bellhome is at the top of Bellhart. To get there, go left from the Shop where you will encounter some platforms. Climb up and continue until you spot the first bellhouse. There are three such homes, and yours is at the top left. Jump on the first one and then to the adjacent platform to ascend to the left Bellhouse.

Ad

Get key from Pavo to unlock the home (Image via Team Cherry)

Check out: All Mossberry locations in Hollow Knight Silksong

Ad

Once you reach there, use the Bellhouse key obtained from Pavo to unlock the door. As soon as you enter the house, you will receive the "Resident" achievement. You can also purchase various decorative items, such as Gleamlight and furniture, like a Desk for 250 Rosaries, for your home by interacting with Frey.

Inside Bellhome in Bellhart (Image via Team Cherry)

Interestingly, you can have a Spa by purchasing it for 1100 Rosaries from Frey’s shop, which will restore Hornet's health and regenerate Silk. Inside the home, Hornet will have her own bed to rest and a chair to sit on.

Ad

Check out the links below for more Hollow Knight Silksong guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.