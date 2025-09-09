In Hollow Knight Silksong, Hornet can earn a permanent Bellhome in Bellhart. This can be unlocked after completing certain wishes in that area. You will face a tough boss fight that cursed the townspeople of Bellhart. Once the house is secured, you can decorate it by spending Rosaries from Frey's Shop. You also earn the "Resident" achievement after unlocking the house.
This article guides you on how to get Bellhome in Hollow Knight Silksong.
How to unlock Bellhome in Hollow Knight Silksong
To get a Bellhome, get the Bellhome key from an NPC named Pavo. However, speaking with Pavo won’t readily give you the key. You must first complete specific Wishes mentioned in the Wishwall of Bellhart. Unlock Wishwall requires you to defeat the Widow Boss during "The Threadspun Town" quest, which is crucial, as the Widow Boss has cursed the people of Bellhart.
After you accomplish it, you can access the Wishwall filled with various wishes from different NPCs in Bellhart. Focus on “Donate Wishes” related to the Bellhart area, like “Restoration of Bellhart.”
Keep in mind that completing Restoration of Bellhart requires you to have 250 Rosaries in your inventory. If interacting with Pavo after completing "Donate Wishes" still doesn't giving you the key, try finishing all other wishes from Wishwall. This may take much time, but there's no other way to fetch the key from the NPC.
Where to find Bellhome in Hollow Knight Silksong
Bellhome is at the top of Bellhart. To get there, go left from the Shop where you will encounter some platforms. Climb up and continue until you spot the first bellhouse. There are three such homes, and yours is at the top left. Jump on the first one and then to the adjacent platform to ascend to the left Bellhouse.
Once you reach there, use the Bellhouse key obtained from Pavo to unlock the door. As soon as you enter the house, you will receive the "Resident" achievement. You can also purchase various decorative items, such as Gleamlight and furniture, like a Desk for 250 Rosaries, for your home by interacting with Frey.
Interestingly, you can have a Spa by purchasing it for 1100 Rosaries from Frey’s shop, which will restore Hornet's health and regenerate Silk. Inside the home, Hornet will have her own bed to rest and a chair to sit on.
