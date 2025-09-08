The Great Taste of Pharloom side quest offers another way to upgrade Hornet’s Needle in Hollow Knight Silksong. In this quest, you must collect five ingredients from different locations and deliver them to Loyal Mergwin in the Choral Chambers.

Ad

During your journey, you will also be asked to fight enemies and bosses to collect some of the ingredients. What makes it more challenging is that you will face a time limit at the end to deliver the items; otherwise, the entire mission will fail.

This article guides you on how to complete The Great Taste of Pharloom in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Hollow Knight Silksong: How to complete The Great Taste of Pharloom

Collect Crustnut from the Sands of Karat

Ad

Trending

Reach Sands of Karat to find Crustnut in The Great Taste of Pharloom from Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@100% Guides)

After initiating The Great Taste of Pharloom quest, head towards the Sands of Karat area to collect the Crustnut. You can start by descending all the way down and moving towards the left side, while dodging the spikes along the way.

Ad

As you reach the dead end, use the wall climb ability to reach the upper section. Continue going left until you encounter a large shell with a twinkling object inside, which is the Crustnut.

Get Mossberry Stew

The next ingredient you require for The Great Taste of Pharloom quest is Mossberry Stew. You can get this stew after speaking with the Moss Druid in the Bone Bottom region. You may have already encountered Moss Druid during the Berry Picking Wish in the early stage of the game.

Ad

Speak with Moss Druid to brew Mossberry Stew (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@100% Guides)

Visit the area and speak with the Druid to receive the stew. However, before you can get it, you must find quite a few Mossberries to prepare the stew.

Ad

Read more: All Tools in Hollow Knight Silksong and where to find them

Defeat Lugoli to get the Pickled Muckmaggot

You may find this challenging, as you must defeat the Disgraced Chef Lugoli in the Sinner’s Road area. Make sure to earn the double jump ability to access the area and find the item. Once you are ready, visit the Sinner’s Road and climb all the way up to reach the top-most section.

Ad

Strike the circular bell to initiate a fight (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@100% Guides)

There, you will spot a circular bell; simply strike it to initiate a fight with the boss. Use your parrying skills to defeat the enemy, who will drop the Pickled Muckmaggot upon defeat.

Ad

Collect Vintage Nectar

At this stage, you need some Rosaries to access the basement in Greymoor. Head to Halfway Home in Greymoor and pay 480 Rosaries to Creige, who will then open the basement door for you. Once inside, descend all the way down to interact with a glowing item. Strike the item to initiate a fight with various enemies.

A picture where Hornet collected the Vintage Nectar for The Great Taste of Pharloom quest (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@100% Guides)

Check out: All items in Hollow Knight Silksong and how to get them

Ad

You will need to defeat all the enemies in that area before you can encounter and collect the Vintage Nectar. During this fight, you will face some bugs, ant-like enemies, and many other foes, which will take some time to deal with. Once the area is clear, you will find the Nectar glowing on the ground.

Find Courier’s Rasher and deliver to Mergwin (Final Stage)

Now comes the toughest part of The Great Taste of Pharloom side quest. To obtain the Courier’s Rasher, you will need to complete the "My Missing Courier" and "My Missing Brother" side quests from the wishboard in Bellhart. If you have already done this, talk to Tipp and Pill to get the Courier’s Rasher.

Ad

Talk to Tipp and Pill to collect Courier's Rasher in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@100% Guides)

Now, as soon as you accept the Courier’s Rasher, it will start to fade, resulting in a time limit. You must reach Mergwin to deliver whatever you have collected before the time runs out. Here are some things to be noted before accepting the Rasher:

Ad

You can’t fast travel.

You can't afford to lose health (as if you get hit, the timer decreases faster).

The easiest path to travel back to the Choral Chamber is by going through the following areas:

Bellhart

Shellwood

Blasted Steps

Grand Gate

Choral Chambers

While traveling, try to avoid fighting with bugs or other foes to save time. In case any enemy obstructs your path, try to deal with it quickly and focus on reaching your destination. This part of the quest is time-consuming and may take a few attempts to complete.

Ad

Deliver all ingredients to Loyal Mergwin to complete the The Great Taste of Pharloom quest in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@100% Guides)

After you reach the Choral Chambers within the specified time, speak to Loyal Mergwin to complete the The Great Taste of Pharloom side quest in Hollow Knight Sliksong. After delivering the ingredient, you will receive the Pale Oil as a reward to upgrade Hornet’s Needle.

Ad

Check out the links below for more Hollow Knight Silksong guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,400,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.