If you are wondering how to complete the Wandering Merchant wish in Hollow Knight: Silksong, then you've come to the right place. Hollow Knight: Silksong is full of wishes, which are basically objectives that you complete in the game to gain specific rewards. The Wandering Merchant wish is one of them, and you can activate the wish in the Songclave section of the Citadel.

Ad

Keep in mind that this part is in Act 2 of Hollow Knight: Silksong, and the moment you reach Songclave, you'll be able to activate the wish. However, completing the wish is another task. Here is a detailed guide on how you can complete the wish easily in Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Wandering Merchant wish in Hollow Knight: Silksong: Main objective

The main objective in the Wandering Merchant wish in Hollow Knight: Silksong is to find Jubilana. Jubilana is the old merchant pilgrim, and she was last seen wandering around the halls of Choral Chambers. The mission also explains that she never made it up to Songclave. Hence, your job is to find her and bring her to Songclave.

Ad

Trending

How to find Jubilana in Hollow Knight: Silksong

You'll find Jubilana in the Choral Chambers; here's how you can reach the place:

After activating the wish, start going left , and you will find the Choral Chambers . There, you need to drop down first. You can also float down to the bottom.

, and you will find the . There, you need to drop down first. You can also float down to the bottom. You'll see a blocked way with a lever beside it. Hit the lever, and the door down below will unlock another passage.

Float down and take the left side of the gap, and you'll find another hallway to the left. Go left; you'll see the " Track " option. Follow that trail, and at the end of the Choral Chambers, you'll find Jubilana in a room.

" option. Follow that trail, and at the end of the Choral Chambers, you'll find Jubilana in a room. Check the crossed white section in the map attached below. You'll find Jubilana there.

Ad

Jubilana's location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Now, you need to go back to Songclave where you activated the wish, and when you reach there, you'll find Jubilana there. That's all you need to do to complete the Wandering Merchant wish in Hollow Knight: Silksong. Now, Jubilana will sell you items that you can use in the game.

Ad

All Jubilana's items and their cost

Here are all the items and how much they cost:

Ascendant's Grip: 350 Rosary

350 Rosary Mask Shard: 750 Rosary

750 Rosary Sample Key: 650 Rosary

650 Rosary Spool Extender: 720 Rosary

720 Rosary Rosary String: 80 Rosary

That covers everything you need to know regarding Wandering Merchant wish in Hollow Knight: Silksong. Check out our other guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debabrata Naiya Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.