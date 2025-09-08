What is Magnetite Dice in Hollow Knight Silksong, and how to get it

Magnetite Dice in Hollow Knight Silksong is a simple tool that can be acquired in the Blasted Steps region. It has a unique appearance and can be picked up after reaching the designated location. The Magnetite Dice isn't significant or necessary for progression into later sections of the game; rather, it has a simple use.
This article will shed light on what a Magnetite Dice in Hollow Knight Silksong is and how players can acquire it.
What is a Magnetite Dice in Hollow Knight Silksong
Magnetite Dice in Hollow Knight Silksong is a blue-colored tool crafted from magnetic material, hence the name. Hornet can use it to play minigames with NPCs. Along with its regular use, the description notes that Magnetite Dice is supposed to bring good luck to its bearer.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to get Magnetite Dice in Hollow Knight Silksong
Reaching Blasted Steps from Shellwood
Reaching Blasted Steps is necessary to obtain Magnetite Dice. If you've made your way to Shellwood in Hollow Knight Silksong, then proceeding to the next region is as simple as heading left along the path marked on the map below.
Finding the Bell Beast
After reaching Blasted Steps, make your way to the top of the region, where the Bell Beast can be found. Near this location will be a resting bench. Climbing all the way up to the zenith of this region can be quite arduous. So it is recommended that you guide Hornet through the resting benches to save your progress.
Advancing towards the Magnetite Dice
From the Bell Beast location, keep heading left until you find a vertical space with destroyed lifts hanging midair. Jump to the other side and glide down to reach a new doorway at the bottom.
In this corridor, you must keep heading left. Be mindful of the gaps in the floor with sandworms waiting to chomp on Hornet's feet. As you reach the end of this corridor, the Magnetite Dice in Hollow Knight Silksong can be found lying beside a dead NPC.
This concludes our guide on acquiring the Magnetite Dice. Since this tool is believed to bring luck, you might want to keep it around while exploring Pharloom. However, considering the fate of its last bearer, players might still want to be wary of their surroundings.
For more coverage on Hollow Knight Silksong, follow Sportskeeda:
- Hollow Knight Silksong Act 1 Pharloom walkthrough
- How to get The Crest of Wanderer in Hollow Knight Silksong
- Where to find Reaper Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong
- How to beat Savage Beastfly in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.