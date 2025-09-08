What is Magnetite Dice in Hollow Knight Silksong, and how to get it

Magnetite Dice in Hollow Knight Silksong is a simple tool that can be acquired in the Blasted Steps region. It has a unique appearance and can be picked up after reaching the designated location. The Magnetite Dice isn't significant or necessary for progression into later sections of the game; rather, it has a simple use.

Ad

This article will shed light on what a Magnetite Dice in Hollow Knight Silksong is and how players can acquire it.

What is a Magnetite Dice in Hollow Knight Silksong

Magnetite Dice in Hollow Knight Silksong is a blue-colored tool crafted from magnetic material, hence the name. Hornet can use it to play minigames with NPCs. Along with its regular use, the description notes that Magnetite Dice is supposed to bring good luck to its bearer.

Ad

Trending

Location of Magnetite Dice in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via SK Gaming, Team Cherry)

How to get Magnetite Dice in Hollow Knight Silksong

Reaching Blasted Steps from Shellwood

Ad

Reaching Blasted Steps is necessary to obtain Magnetite Dice. If you've made your way to Shellwood in Hollow Knight Silksong, then proceeding to the next region is as simple as heading left along the path marked on the map below.

Pathway towards Blasted Steps from Shellwood (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Finding the Bell Beast

Ad

After reaching Blasted Steps, make your way to the top of the region, where the Bell Beast can be found. Near this location will be a resting bench. Climbing all the way up to the zenith of this region can be quite arduous. So it is recommended that you guide Hornet through the resting benches to save your progress.

Resting benches for Hornet (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Advancing towards the Magnetite Dice

Ad

From the Bell Beast location, keep heading left until you find a vertical space with destroyed lifts hanging midair. Jump to the other side and glide down to reach a new doorway at the bottom.

Reaching the lower passageway (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

In this corridor, you must keep heading left. Be mindful of the gaps in the floor with sandworms waiting to chomp on Hornet's feet. As you reach the end of this corridor, the Magnetite Dice in Hollow Knight Silksong can be found lying beside a dead NPC.

Ad

Magnetite Dice in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

This concludes our guide on acquiring the Magnetite Dice. Since this tool is believed to bring luck, you might want to keep it around while exploring Pharloom. However, considering the fate of its last bearer, players might still want to be wary of their surroundings.

Ad

For more coverage on Hollow Knight Silksong, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.