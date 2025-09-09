How to decorate Bellhome in Hollow Knight Silksong

You can decorate your Bellhome in Hollow Knight Silksong by purchasing items from Frey's Shop. After breaking the Bellhart curse in the game, you can inspect the Wishwall and complete some quests. Pay special attention to the town restoration quests and speak with Pavo each time you complete a quest. Finish the donation quest and exhaust all of Pavo's dialogue, and she will thank you by giving you the key to a Bellhome right above Frey's Shop.

Once you have the key and gain access, you can start decorating your Bellhome in Hollow Knight Silksong. Here's how to do so.

Decorating your Bellhome in Hollow Knight Silksong: Steps and items

Frey's Shop in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry // YouTube/@ZaFrostPet)

Hornet's Bellhome in Hollow Knight Silksong is located in Bellhart, above Frey's shop and several other similar homes. She can rest here, and it serves as a deeply comforting alternative to the usual rest benches.

Once you've completed your donation quests and received the Bellhome key from Pavo, go above Frey's shop and unlock the home. Then, follow these steps to begin decorating:

Once the home is unlocked, exit it and return to the ground.

Go to Frey's shop , which is located close by.

, which is located close by. Speak with Frey and open the Shop menu.

From there, you can purchase a Desk, Gleam Lights for the interior, and more .

. Once purchased, these items will automatically appear in and around your Bellhome in Hollow Knight Silksong. However, you will need to reset the area for the changes to appear .

. With this, you would have successfully decorated Hornet's new resting spot.

Let's look at some of the most important items mentioned in the steps above.

Items to prioritize for your Bellhome in Hollow Knight Silksong

Hornet inside her Bellhome (Image via Team Cherry)

Certain items are more important than others. Some from Frey's shop are cheap, while others are fairly expensive. These are the items you should prioritize - their prices are also included:

Gleam Lights: These work as a fantastic item to light up Hornet's Bellhome in Hollow Knight Silksong. These lights will cost you 320 Rosaries .

These work as a fantastic item to light up Hornet's Bellhome in Hollow Knight Silksong. These lights will cost you . Desk: This is another important item that will allow Hornet to view her past Relic and Cylinder collections. It also includes items she may have handed over to NPCs along the way. The Desk costs 380 Rosaries .

This is another important item that will allow Hornet to view her past Relic and Cylinder collections. It also includes items she may have handed over to NPCs along the way. The Desk costs . Lacquer: Perhaps the most important item in terms of aesthetics, the Lacquer allows you to paint the Bellhome. You can pick from five different colours based on your preference. It's one of the most expensive items, costing 520 Rosaries .

Perhaps the most important item in terms of aesthetics, the Lacquer allows you to paint the Bellhome. You can pick from five different colours based on your preference. It's one of the most expensive items, costing . Personal Spa: The most expensive item on this list is the Personal Spa, which costs 1100 Rosaries and will allow Hornet to heal her HP and Silk fully.

Prioritize the items listed above while decorating your Bellhome in Hollow Knight Silksong, as they carry utility value and add to its aesthetic appearance.

