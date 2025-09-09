How to complete Fine Pins wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Fine Pins wish in Hollow Knight Silksong tasks you with gathering Pins for the residents of Songclave. The quest is more difficult than others, where you simply need to deliver items or seek out items from around the map. There is quite a lot of combat involved in this adventure, as you will need to defeat various enemies to obtain the Pin items.
This article will highlight the best method to complete the Fine Pins wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Fine Pins wish in Hollow Knight Silksong walkthrough
You will need to travel to the Songclave entrance inside the Citadel area to begin this quest. Go to the notice board across from the NPCs in the area and select the Fine Pins wish in Hollow Knight Silksong. Once you accept the quest, it will be added to your Tasks tab and track the overall progression.
Here is a guide that fans can follow to complete the Fine Pins wish in Hollow Knight Silksong:
- Travel to the left and go down to the Grand Bellway room after accepting the wish in Songclave. Keep traveling left to enter the next room, where you can find some enemies to fight. This room is present in the Choral Chambers area.
- Defeat these monsters by attacking them with your weapon. Once defeated, they will drop an item you can pick up. This is where you can obtain your first Fine Pin item.
- Go back to the right side and heal on the bench present on the right side of the Fast Travel point to regain your health. Once this is done, you can go back to the room on the left.
- The enemies that you had fought and defeated previously will respawn. Take them down to farm another Fine Pin item. Repeat these steps to quickly farm as many Fine Pins as necessary to complete the quest requirement.
- Once you have collected all the items, you can head back to the Songclave area and interact with the notice board. This will turn in all of the required Fine Pin items into the board and mark the wish as completed.
- The reward for completing the Fine Pins wish in Hollow Knight Silksong will be automatically provided after the quest is completed.
Also read: How to get Silkspeed Anklets in Hollow Knight Silksong
All Fine Pins wish rewards
The reward for completing the Fine Pins wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is a Heavy Rosary Necklace. After you turn in all of the Fine Pins at the location, the game will give out the items to you directly without the need for interacting with the board again.
Acquiring the Heavy Rosary Necklace is a great find, as you need to spend this currency at almost every turn of the game. Be it unlocking benches, interacting with strange objects, or buying items from different merchants, Rosaries are crucial in exploring various parts of the map.
Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
- Hollow Knight Silksong review: Beautiful, brutal, and worth the wait
- How to complete Queen’s Egg wish in Hollow Knight Silksong
- How to complete Pinmaster's Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong
- How to reach Weavenest Atla in Hollow Knight Silksong
- Where to find Architect Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.