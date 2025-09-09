How to complete Queen’s Egg wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

Queen’s Egg wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the quests that you will encounter near the Bellheart area. The mission tasks you with delivering the item, Queen’s Egg, to another location. The reward for completing this delivery will also be provided to you while you accept the wish. It is not the most difficult quest to complete, but a necessary one if you are trying to complete the whole game.

Ad

This article will highlight the best way to complete Queen’s Egg wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Queen’s Egg wish in Hollow Knight Silksong walkthrough

This quest can be accepted from the Couriers Tipp and Pill present in Bellhart. You can find this NPC pair quite easily. From the resting bench in Bellhart, go to the left side and climb up through the platforms. The NPCs will be present on the platform on the right. Interact with them to open up the Deliveries menu and then scroll down to select the Queen’s Egg item. Choose the “Yes” option in the menu to promise the wish.

Ad

Trending

The completion of this wish is made easier with Ancestral Arts like Cling Grip, Clawline, and Drifter’s Cloak. There are several locations that would be out of reach without movement-based abilities.

Here is a quick overview on how you can reach the delivery location to complete the Queen’s Egg wish in Hollow Knight Silksong:

Go to the right of the NPCs and climb through the platforms upon reaching the Flea Caravan area. Ride the current and go up, then travel left, up, and finally continue on the route on the right side through the platforms above to enter Greymoor .

and climb through the platforms upon reaching the area. Ride the current and go up, then travel left, up, and finally continue on the route on the right side through the platforms above to . Continue to travel right, then climb up on the wall of the second room near the right side exit. Take the right side exit at the top and then activate the cage elevator from the dock-like platform. The button to call down the elevator is present on the floor.

of the second room near the right side exit. Take the right side exit at the top and then from the dock-like platform. The button to is present on the floor. Go up and then travel to the top-most platform on the right side and enter the next room. Cross Sinner’s Road and parkour through the vertical room with metal cages to reach the exit on the ceiling.

and parkour through the to reach the exit on the ceiling. Strike the ceiling on the right to open the hatch, and then continue your journey to the right. Climb down in the next room with metal cages and go through the right side exit at the bottom .

to open the hatch, and then continue your journey to the right. Climb down in the next room with metal cages and go through the . Cross the platforms and reach the room on the right to speak to another NPC called Styx. Interact with the character to complete the Queen’s Egg wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Ad

Couriers Tipp and Pill in Bellhart (Image via Youtube/@GogetaSuperx)

Also read: How to get Silkspeed Anklets in Hollow Knight Silksong

Ad

It is important to note that you may encounter quite a few strong enemies on the way. Although you can fight and defeat each one of them, you can choose to ignore some of them and simply run toward the delivery location to complete the quest. You can also use the bench at Styx’s location to regain your health before you make your way back to the Couriers.

All Queen’s Egg wish rewards

The Queen’s Egg wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is quite easy since you simply need to get from one place to another. The reward for completing the Queen’s Egg wish in the game is 120 Rosaries.

Ad

Queen's Egg wish reward (Image via Youtube/@GogetaSuperx)

While this might seem like much, it is worth completing considering the amount of Rosaries one needs to spend at almost every part of the map to unlock features.

Ad

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.