How to reach Weavenest Atla in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Weavenest Atla in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the many optional areas that you will encounter during Act 1 of the game. While you will come across the door that will lead into the area quite early on, you won't be able to go past it till you obtain a particular skill. You will need to complete Bellhart first before you can return to the area and access the region.

This article will go over how to unlock the doors that will lead you to Weavenest Atla in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to access Weavenest Atla in Hollow Knight Silksong

During Act 1 of Hollow Knight Silksong, while exploring Moss Grotto, you will encounter a particular door. You won't be able to unlock and access it for the time being, but past it lies the Weavenest Atla. To unlock this door, you will need to perform the following feat:

Defeat Widow at Bellhart.

Acquire the Needolin skill.

The Altar will give you a map (Image via Team Cherry, Tealgamemaster on YouTube)

Both can be done by progressing through the game and completing the Bellhart area in Hollow Knight Silksong. Once you have the Needolin skill in your possession, simply return to the area and use it on the door. This will give you access to the Weavenest Atla in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Complete walkthrough for Weavenest Atla in Hollow Knight Silksong

Once you enter the Weavenest Atla, you will need to head right till you reach a large room with two levers on the ceiling. Hit both of them to activate the mechanism, from where you can obtain the map. Now head back and use the Elevator to go to the bottom area of the Weavenest Atla in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Meeting Eva

Go to the right side of the Weavenest Atla's bottom floor once you are down the elevator. You will come across a couple of breakable walls. Proceed to the end of the path, and you will come across Eva. Take her insight to evolve your Hunter's Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong. You will also obtain the Vesticrest and other key upgrades from here after you complete certain challenges.

Moss Mothers boss fight

The Moss Mothers (Image via Team Cherry, Tealgamemaster on YouTube)

Now go back to the Elevator and keep heading left. There will be a bench where you can rest. Follow the path to your left, and you will come across an arena where you will need to fight two Moss Mothers in Hollow Knight Silksong. Defeat them to obtain the Weavelight charm.

Rune Harp

Head up the path (Image via Team Cherry, Tealgamemaster on YouTube)

Go back to the Elevator, and head a bit to the right, just where the platform begins. You can find a path upwards that you can climb. Head up and explore the area to find the Rune Harp.

Spool Fragment

Drop down, and go back to the path where you came from, and head left. You will need to defeat some bugs here, but at the end of the path, you will find the Spool Fragment.

After you complete collecting all of the items here, head back up using the Elevator and go left to find the door of the Weavenest Atla in Hollow Knight Silksong that you will have to open again using the Needolin skill.

