Where to find Architect Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Sep 07, 2025 16:36 GMT
How to find the Architect Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong
How to find the Architect Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Sporskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

The Architect Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the most powerful late-game crests designed entirely around tool usage. Its Silk Bind effect replenishes the ammo of Hornet's Red Tools, allowing her to keep a chain of attacks running regularly without as much downtime.

The only drawback is its heavy reliance on shards, so you will have to keep an eye on resource management. Even with that limitation, it quickly rises amongst the strongest options for players who choose a tool focused build. With that said, here is how to get to the Architect Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: This article is a work in progress and additional information about Architect Crest will be added later.

How to get the Architect Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong

Location of the Architect Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong
Location of the Architect Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Sporskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

To claim the crest, you first need the Architect’s Key, which can be purchased from the Twelfth Architect. Getting to her takes a climb through layered platforms, a few enemy encounters, and an eventual shortcut that brings you back down before reaching her chamber. Here are the steps:

  • Start at the Grand Bellway and head left until you hit a stoppage. From there, continue left again and begin scaling upwards. The platforms here are filled with minor enemies, but none are essential to fight; it’s often faster just to skip past them. Once you’ve climbed higher, you’ll reach a wider platform with a clear path branching right.
  • You’ll recognize the right path by a circular frame holding three teardrop-shaped heads. Moving forward here may trigger a boss encounter, so be prepared to deal with it before continuing.
  • Past this section, you’ll reach an elevator. Ride it down, then head left into another series of stacked platforms. Push through until you come across a rest bench, take it, since the next section has some tricky navigation.
Above, you’ll notice an acrobatic-style ring suspended in the air. Use the Clawline to grapple upward and reach the higher platform on the right. From there, flip the lever, and you’ll find the Twelfth Architect waiting.

Buying the Architect’s Key

Architect Crest's description
Architect Crest's description (Image via Team Cherry)

The Architect sells several useful items, including the Scuttlebrace and Cogwork Wheel, but what you need is the Architect’s Key. It costs around 110 Rosaries, though it comes with an added requirement: You’ll need to collect a certain number of tools before she allows you to buy it. This makes the key a mid-to-late progression purchase, not something you can rush into right away.

Once you have the key, continue right from her chamber. Use it to unlock the sealed gate above her room, then climb and make your way left. Eventually, you’ll come across a locked door that can only be opened with the Architect’s Key. Inside lies the Architect Crest.

That wraps up everything on getting the Architect Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

Edited by Rishi Pallav
