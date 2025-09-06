How to get Clawline in Hollow Knight Silksong

Clawline in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the few Ancestral Arts in the game that can modify certain movements of the Hornet. Ancestral Arts can be gained by inspecting different objects that hand down these special skills to the protagonist. Once the art is bound to the character, you can use it freely around the map to explore new areas, sometimes at the cost of using up some form of in-game item.

This article will highlight the best way to get Clawline in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to unlock Clawline in Hollow Knight Silksong (Ancestral Art)

Finding and unlocking the Clawline Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong is quite straightforward. However, the route that you need to take to get to the location of this skill can be tedious and requires that you already have Drifter’s Cloak and Cling Grip Ancestral Arts. These are crucial skills to have as they make it possible for you to climb up steep walls and ride strong wind currents, as well as glide over to distant platforms.

That said, here is a guide that you can use to get Clawline in Hollow Knight Silksong:

You will need to travel to the Underworks region in the game. It is present directly below the Whiteward area.

region in the game. It is present directly below the area. Inside Underworks, defeat all the enemies that lie in your path and climb down toward the right side. Continue on the path and strike the levers to open up gates. Utilize Cling Grip to bounce from wall to wall and go up.

to open up gates. Utilize to bounce from wall to wall and go up. Above, you will find more levers that you can hit to activate, and then use the bridge formed to cross over and fight some more monsters.

Bridge activated with lever in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Youtube/@VideoGameNews)

Take the route to the right and then ride the wind current with the Drifter’s Cloak to go up. Climb down the platforms to the left and go through the route on the right side . You will reach a room designed like an obstacle course with unstable platforms and lava falling from the ceiling. Dodge the traps and make your way to the right side while defeating enemies in the path.

with the Drifter’s Cloak to go up. Climb down the platforms to the left and go through the . You will reach a room designed like an obstacle course with unstable platforms and from the ceiling. Dodge the traps and make your way to the right side while defeating enemies in the path. At the end of the route, use Cling Grip on the right wall and then jump to the platform on the left and go up through the opening in the ceiling. Climb up through the vertical tunnel again and hit the lever present on the left side , and enter.

and then jump to the platform on the left and go up through the opening in the ceiling. Climb up through the vertical tunnel again and , and enter. The new room will put you in another obstacle course with lava-filled floors and unstable platforms. Glide and jump through all of the platforms on the left side and reach the stable platform with a ruined object .

through all of the platforms on the left side and reach the stable platform with a . Interact with the object and press the Bind keybind on your system to claim Clawline in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Clawline Ancestral Art can be claimed after interacting with the object (Image via Youtube/@VideoGameNews)

With this, you will have claimed the Clawline Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong. It is a great tool to have in your belt and can be used to cross over difficult terrain with ease.

How to use Clawline in Hollow Knight Silksong

Once you have bound the Ancestral Art Clawline to Hornet in Hollow Knight Silksong, the game will provide you with the instructions for its use and the keybind set for it. Here is how you can use Clawline in Hollow Knight Silksong:

Press the keybind for Clawline in the game to launch your needle like a hook toward platforming objects or simply forward. The needle is thrown in the direction that you are facing.

like a hook toward platforming objects or simply forward. The needle is thrown in the direction that you are facing. Once the needle is attached to objects or reaches its maximum distance, you will be pulled toward it . This can be tested on the right side in the same area where you unlock the Ancestral Art.

. This can be tested on the right side in the same area where you unlock the Ancestral Art. Whenever this skill is used, the needle will use up some of the Silk that you have accumulated. You will need to attack enemies to regain Silk.

It is important to note that the Clawline in Hollow Knight Silksong can be used even without having to attach it to any object. This means that you can thrust yourself forward by throwing the needle forward at any time as long as you have Silk to expend. Each use of the Clawline expends one unit of Silk from the indicator (meter) present on the top left side of the screen.

