Bellhart in Hollow Knight Silksong has been affected by a curse, which players will encounter as soon as they reach the area. After reaching the western edge of Greymoor, Hornet can enter this haunted region. A cutscene will play as Hornet steps inside, showing the inhabitants strung up and immobilized by some unknown entity.
This article will explain how to lift the curse from Bellhart in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Note: Lifting the Bellhart curse requires players to fight a mandatory boss to proceed.
The curse befallen on Bellhart in Hollow Knight Silksong
Bellhart's curse is caused by a boss named Widow, who managed to ensnare the inhabitants of this region. Therefore, to lift the curse, you must beat her and complete The Threadspun Town quest. However, the location of this fight is in the far northern section of the region, which is inaccessible without a certain ability.
There are a few prerequisites before you can lift the curse and acquire the Needolin skill in the process. Lifting this curse will also enable you to acquire your first Needle upgrade in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Acquire the Cling Grip Ancestral Art
Accessing the unreachable corners of Bellhart requires Hornet to have the Cling Grip skill. This lets you cling to walls and jump to scale them. The path to acquiring this ability is an arduous one, with another mandatory boss fight, Sister Splinter, waiting for Hornet.
Lifting the Curse from Bellhart in Hollow Knight Silksong
After attaining the Cling Grip Ancestral Art, you can proceed to lift the curse from Bellhart in Hollow Knight Silksong. Head down to the Shellwood resting bench marked below in the map. This is where we will start our journey towards Bellhart and the Widow.
Make your way to the inaccessible Bellhart route
As marked by the path on the map, you must reach the top with the lift and then head towards the east side. You will come across a pond in the middle and some golden platforms. Initially, you had to go towards the left when heading towards the Cling Grip ability, but this time, Hornet must use this ability to reach the platform on the right side. This is where the secret route to Bellhart's boss lies.
Dark Caverns that lead to the boss Arena
After reaching the dark caverns, you must slowly make your way down. Be wary of the giant bell hat enemies in this area, accompanied by their smaller version called Furm. The path towards Bellhart's tower lies hidden by breakable walls in these caverns. Make sure to hit the slightly dented surfaces to open up a section that leads towards the left side of these caves.
After walking a little bit towards the left from the hidden path shown above, a small gap in the floor will become visible. Drop down from here to find the surrounding change from bells to metal objects. This denotes you have successfully reached the top of Bellhart. At this point, keep heading towards the right side to find another gap in the floor.
Widow boss fight
After heading down from the gap in the middle, talk to the Widow, who is busy weaving threads and does not attack Hornet initially. After a swift conversation, she runs away and then returns, ready to challenge Hornet.
The Widow boss fight in Hollow Knight Silksong can be a tricky one, as she is agile and can deal a good amount of mask damage to Hornet. After you defeat her, there will be a memory sequence where you must head up using the newly learned Cling Grip skill.
Needolin skill in Hollow Knight Silksong
After reaching the top, Hornet will learn to play music thanks to a newly acquired Needolin ability, which will come in handy at later points in the game. After you arrive back at the boss arena, rest up in the new bench and head right to find a lift that will bring you down to a Bellhart freed from the curse.
This concludes our guide on lifting the curse from Bellhart in Hollow Knight Silksong. You must remember to rest up before the boss fight so that you can quickly get back to the arena in case you run out of masks during the fight.
