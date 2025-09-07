Bellhart in Hollow Knight Silksong has been affected by a curse, which players will encounter as soon as they reach the area. After reaching the western edge of Greymoor, Hornet can enter this haunted region. A cutscene will play as Hornet steps inside, showing the inhabitants strung up and immobilized by some unknown entity.

Ad

This article will explain how to lift the curse from Bellhart in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: Lifting the Bellhart curse requires players to fight a mandatory boss to proceed.

The curse befallen on Bellhart in Hollow Knight Silksong

Bellhart's curse is caused by a boss named Widow, who managed to ensnare the inhabitants of this region. Therefore, to lift the curse, you must beat her and complete The Threadspun Town quest. However, the location of this fight is in the far northern section of the region, which is inaccessible without a certain ability.

Ad

Trending

There are a few prerequisites before you can lift the curse and acquire the Needolin skill in the process. Lifting this curse will also enable you to acquire your first Needle upgrade in Hollow Knight Silksong.

The cursed state of Bellhart in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Acquire the Cling Grip Ancestral Art

Ad

Accessing the unreachable corners of Bellhart requires Hornet to have the Cling Grip skill. This lets you cling to walls and jump to scale them. The path to acquiring this ability is an arduous one, with another mandatory boss fight, Sister Splinter, waiting for Hornet.

Lifting the Curse from Bellhart in Hollow Knight Silksong

After attaining the Cling Grip Ancestral Art, you can proceed to lift the curse from Bellhart in Hollow Knight Silksong. Head down to the Shellwood resting bench marked below in the map. This is where we will start our journey towards Bellhart and the Widow.

Ad

Shellwood resting bench with a lift on the right (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Make your way to the inaccessible Bellhart route

Ad

As marked by the path on the map, you must reach the top with the lift and then head towards the east side. You will come across a pond in the middle and some golden platforms. Initially, you had to go towards the left when heading towards the Cling Grip ability, but this time, Hornet must use this ability to reach the platform on the right side. This is where the secret route to Bellhart's boss lies.

Ad

The path on the left leads to Cling Grip, the one on the right leads to Bellhart (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Dark Caverns that lead to the boss Arena

Ad

After reaching the dark caverns, you must slowly make your way down. Be wary of the giant bell hat enemies in this area, accompanied by their smaller version called Furm. The path towards Bellhart's tower lies hidden by breakable walls in these caverns. Make sure to hit the slightly dented surfaces to open up a section that leads towards the left side of these caves.

Hidden pathway en route to Bellhart in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

After walking a little bit towards the left from the hidden path shown above, a small gap in the floor will become visible. Drop down from here to find the surrounding change from bells to metal objects. This denotes you have successfully reached the top of Bellhart. At this point, keep heading towards the right side to find another gap in the floor.

Ad

Reaching the Widow bossfight arena (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Widow boss fight

Ad

After heading down from the gap in the middle, talk to the Widow, who is busy weaving threads and does not attack Hornet initially. After a swift conversation, she runs away and then returns, ready to challenge Hornet.

Defeating the Widow and acquiring Needolin (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

The Widow boss fight in Hollow Knight Silksong can be a tricky one, as she is agile and can deal a good amount of mask damage to Hornet. After you defeat her, there will be a memory sequence where you must head up using the newly learned Cling Grip skill.

Ad

Needolin skill in Hollow Knight Silksong

After reaching the top, Hornet will learn to play music thanks to a newly acquired Needolin ability, which will come in handy at later points in the game. After you arrive back at the boss arena, rest up in the new bench and head right to find a lift that will bring you down to a Bellhart freed from the curse.

Bellhart in Hollow Knight Silksong finally freed from the curse (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

This concludes our guide on lifting the curse from Bellhart in Hollow Knight Silksong. You must remember to rest up before the boss fight so that you can quickly get back to the arena in case you run out of masks during the fight.

Ad

For more coverage on Hollow Knight Silksong, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.