How to get the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong is an ability that allows Hornet to cling to walls. Although players will glide down if they keep holding on to the wall, jumping during this ability usage will allow Hornet to scale these vertical surfaces. This ability enables access to previously uncharted areas by introducing a new movement mechanic that can be utilized during overworld traversal.

Ad

This article will shed light on how players may acquire the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: Acquiring the Cling Grip Ancestral Art requires players to fight a mandatory boss to proceed.

Location of the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong

The location of the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong is marked on the map below. It is evident from the picture that Cling Grip is situated at the top portions of Shellwood. To reach this section, there are a few prerequisites. Firstly, players must make their way to Shellwood itself.

Ad

Trending

Location of Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

After reaching this area, players should obtain the regional map from Shakra and then prepare to embark on a long and arduous journey towards the Ancestral Art.

Ad

Reaching the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong

After finding Shakra in Shellwood, make your way towards the left side until you find a section with a rest sign and some platforms above. The media attached below should help you identify the area more easily.

Climb the platforms to reach the top (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Climbing amidst the Phacia

Ad

As you slowly climb to the top, you will have to use diagonal pogo jumps to traverse with the help of the white flowers. After you reach the top, there will be a giant central platform laden with spikes on either side of it. Head up to the platform on the right side and proceed.

Making your way to the top (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Run through Splinters and Ghalias

Ad

This part of the journey is simple. Keep heading towards the right side after you enter a giant room. Run through the Splinter enemies, climb up some platforms, and then avoid the Gahlia head waiting for Hornet while heading up. After reaching the top of this area, Hornet will encounter a lift. Avoid this and keep proceeding to the right side. Alternatively, use the lift to head down to a resting bench and save your progress.

Ad

Head further east from this lift (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Waterfall room

Ad

Following the previous section, Hornet should now be in a room with a pond in the middle and a waterfall visible behind the landscape. Keep heading right until you find golden platforms. Climb up to the top and head left to come across more diagonal jumps that will take you further towards the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Climb these golden platforms (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Sister Splinter boss fight

Ad

As you keep heading towards the left, a new boss named Sister Splinter will emerge. Since this is a mandatory boss, players must beat her to proceed towards the Ancestral Art.

Sister Splinter boss fight (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

More Gahlia and platforms

Ad

After the boss fight, keep heading left to encounter a new room where you must slowly step down to lower platforms filled with Gahlias. Avoid Gahlias by jumping at the right instant and then striking to clear them out. Head further left to counter double Gahlia with a white flower to jump off of. From here, reach the platform on the immediate right, then head up top, and proceed towards the left side.

Ad

Gahlia in between platforms (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Vines, Water, and White flowers

Ad

The next room will be filled with water, with vines blocking your path. Strike to clear them out. Proceed left to find another double Gahlia that you must avoid and reach the platform above them. Proceed right to find another double Gahlia, and a triple diagonal jump is necessary to step further right towards the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Heading towards the Ancestral Art (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

Acquire the Ancestral Art

Ad

In the next room, you will be directly in front of the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong. Acquire and bind it to access a new set of movement abilities for Hornet.

Acquiring the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via SK Gaming | Team Cherry)

This concludes our coverage of the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong and how players may go about acquiring them. Since there is a mandatory boss fight in this route, be advised to heal when possible and have a rest bench saved before you progress.

Ad

For more news on Hollow Knight Silksong, check out our other articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.