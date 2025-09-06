How to get the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong is an ability that allows Hornet to cling to walls. Although players will glide down if they keep holding on to the wall, jumping during this ability usage will allow Hornet to scale these vertical surfaces. This ability enables access to previously uncharted areas by introducing a new movement mechanic that can be utilized during overworld traversal.
This article will shed light on how players may acquire the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Note: Acquiring the Cling Grip Ancestral Art requires players to fight a mandatory boss to proceed.
Location of the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong
The location of the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong is marked on the map below. It is evident from the picture that Cling Grip is situated at the top portions of Shellwood. To reach this section, there are a few prerequisites. Firstly, players must make their way to Shellwood itself.
After reaching this area, players should obtain the regional map from Shakra and then prepare to embark on a long and arduous journey towards the Ancestral Art.
Reaching the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong
After finding Shakra in Shellwood, make your way towards the left side until you find a section with a rest sign and some platforms above. The media attached below should help you identify the area more easily.
Climbing amidst the Phacia
As you slowly climb to the top, you will have to use diagonal pogo jumps to traverse with the help of the white flowers. After you reach the top, there will be a giant central platform laden with spikes on either side of it. Head up to the platform on the right side and proceed.
Run through Splinters and Ghalias
This part of the journey is simple. Keep heading towards the right side after you enter a giant room. Run through the Splinter enemies, climb up some platforms, and then avoid the Gahlia head waiting for Hornet while heading up. After reaching the top of this area, Hornet will encounter a lift. Avoid this and keep proceeding to the right side. Alternatively, use the lift to head down to a resting bench and save your progress.
Waterfall room
Following the previous section, Hornet should now be in a room with a pond in the middle and a waterfall visible behind the landscape. Keep heading right until you find golden platforms. Climb up to the top and head left to come across more diagonal jumps that will take you further towards the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Sister Splinter boss fight
As you keep heading towards the left, a new boss named Sister Splinter will emerge. Since this is a mandatory boss, players must beat her to proceed towards the Ancestral Art.
More Gahlia and platforms
After the boss fight, keep heading left to encounter a new room where you must slowly step down to lower platforms filled with Gahlias. Avoid Gahlias by jumping at the right instant and then striking to clear them out. Head further left to counter double Gahlia with a white flower to jump off of. From here, reach the platform on the immediate right, then head up top, and proceed towards the left side.
Vines, Water, and White flowers
The next room will be filled with water, with vines blocking your path. Strike to clear them out. Proceed left to find another double Gahlia that you must avoid and reach the platform above them. Proceed right to find another double Gahlia, and a triple diagonal jump is necessary to step further right towards the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Acquire the Ancestral Art
In the next room, you will be directly in front of the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong. Acquire and bind it to access a new set of movement abilities for Hornet.
This concludes our coverage of the Cling Grip Ancestral Art in Hollow Knight Silksong and how players may go about acquiring them. Since there is a mandatory boss fight in this route, be advised to heal when possible and have a rest bench saved before you progress.
