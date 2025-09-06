How to Pogo Jump in Hollow Knight Silksong

Pogo Jump in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the more essential movement techniques that you should learn to perform. While it is not the most difficult movement to master, the timing for hitting it in certain stages can be challenging for newcomers. Since the technique does not exactly require special objects or upgrades, you can start practicing the Pogo Jumps in Hollow Knight Silksong early while fighting against regular mobs on the map. However, unlocking the Wanderer Crest in the game helps you perform the movement technique comparatively easily.

This article will highlight the best way to perform a Pogo Jump in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to perform Pogo Jump in Hollow Knight Silksong

Here is a quick overview of how you can get a Pogo Jump in Hollow Knight Silksong without the Wanderer Crest:

Whenever you find yourself near an enemy unit (like bugs that are on the floor), you need to press the keybind for Jump , the Down Direction key , and then press Attack . The direction of the attack depends on the way your character is facing.

(like bugs that are on the floor), you need to press the keybind for , the , and then press . The direction of the attack depends on the way your character is facing. This will cause the Knight to jump up and dive toward the enemy bug's direction while launching an attack once the character is close to the ground.

bug's direction while launching an attack once the character is close to the ground. If the attack lands perfectly, the character will quickly bounce up.

Normal diagonal dive attack to bounce up without Wanderer Crest (Image via Youtube/@BeardBear)

With the Wanderer Crest, you can start performing vertical dive attacks instead of diagonal. To perform Pogo Jump with this crest active:

Press Jump , Downward key , and attack to strike directly below and bounce up.

, , and to strike directly below and bounce up. This bounce-up will provide you with enough time to press down and attack again, chaining the pattern. This creates the Pogo Jump movement method.

It is better to get the Wanderer Crest as it makes your ability to Pogo Jump in Hollow Knight Silksong more effective with the vertical down attacks and bounces. This also makes it easier for you to explore some of the areas within the game that require jumping higher using enemy bugs or other platforming objects.

How to unlock the Wanderer Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong

It is important to note that the diagonal dive attack jump is a bit different from the traditional Pogo Jump (from the prequel title) and is difficult to execute perfectly every time. Therefore, you may benefit from unlocking the Wanderer Crest:

To unlock the Wanderer Quest , you must first purchase the Simple Key from the merchant in Bone Bottom settlement for 500 Rosaries . Use it to open the locked door present toward the top left of Mosshome.

, you must first purchase the Simple Key from the merchant in settlement for . Use it to open the locked door present toward the top left of Mosshome. Once the locked door is open, you can freely explore the Wormways area of the map. Continue moving toward the left and drop down the first shaft that you encounter. Take the route that leads right and keep dropping down below till you reach a pit with no exit. Strike the wall on the right to break open a new path.

Claiming the Wanderer Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Youtube/@BeardBear)

Defeat all enemies on the way and then drop down below till you reach a bridge and climb up toward the right. Break the vines to open up a new path on the right side and move toward the left side .

and climb up toward the right. Break the vines to open up a new path on the right side and move toward the . From the same bridge platform, you will need to go left and cross over the water with your Glide ability (obtained by completing Flexile Spines wish for Seamstress). Enter the strange hut on the left and climb down till you reach a combat zone.

with your (obtained by completing for Seamstress). Enter the strange hut on the left and climb down till you reach a combat zone. Once all waves of enemies are defeated, you can take the route on the left and move down again and claim the crest in a closed chamber on the right. This will unlock the Wanderer Crest for you and can be equipped while sitting on a bench.

