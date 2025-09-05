Where to find the Simple Key in Hollow Knight Silksong?

The Simple Key in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the items that you should get at the start of the game. The exact description for this item does not provide much information on how to use it or where to use it. However, like any key, the Simple Key also needs to be used to open a locked door. The adventures of this game will take you through various hoops in search of items that are hidden behind secret routes and even some that are placed in plain sight.

This article will highlight the best place to get the Simple Key in Hollow Knight Silksong and how to use it.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to get Simple Key in Hollow Knight Silksong

The way to obtain the Simply Key in Hollow Knight Silksong is quite simple. Here is a guide that you can use to obtain the Simple Key:

Make your way to the Bone Bottom town that you first encounter in the game after crossing the Chapel Maid .

town that you first encounter in the game after crossing the . Inside the town, you will find various NPCs that you can interact with. Find the merchant at this location and scroll down to the items available for purchase. You should be able to spot the “ Simple Key ” in the merchant’s list.

at this location and scroll down to the items available for purchase. You should be able to spot the “ ” in the merchant’s list. You can purchase the Simple Key for a total of 500 Rosaries, which is a steep price for anyone starting the game.

Simple Key purchase from Bone Bottom merchant (Image via Youtube.com/@VideoGameDataBank)

The description of this item reads:

“Seems like just a key, but who knows what it’ll unlock? I reckon it’s come from the Citadel so it must open the way to something holy!”

This is why you will need to go ahead and progress through the map before you can afford it. Explore the map, defeat enemies, take down bosses, and find Rosaries throughout the nearby area in Mosshome and Bone Bottom to purchase the Simple Key in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to use Simple Key in Hollow Knight Silksong

Using the Simple Key in Hollow Knight Silksong is straightforward; find a locked door in the region and use the key to unlock it and open a new path. However, the difficulty lies in finding the locked door. Here is how you can get to this fabled door in the game:

You will need to unlock the cage elevator for Bone Bottom at first for this exploration to begin. Once it is functional, climb the elevator and get to the top left side of Mosshome .

at first for this exploration to begin. Once it is functional, climb the elevator and get to the . Climb over to the edge, and you should be able to spot hanging metal cages that are just a bit too far to catch with a normal jump. Wait for the bugs near this cage to fly till around mid height, and then strike it mid air to get a forward boost. Use this boost to climb the cage. Repeat this step to cross over to the path on the left.

Metal cages at the far left of Mosshome hanging above Bone Bottom (Image via Youtube.com/@VideoGameDataBank)

You will encounter a boss monster in this area that you need to defeat. Simply take cover from the attack under the platforms and launch attacks in between to defeat it.

in this area that you need to defeat. Simply take cover from the attack under the platforms and launch attacks in between to defeat it. After the monster is defeated, you can go over to the left side and find the locked door.

and find the locked door. Use the Simple Key in Hollow Knight Silksong to open it. Once opened, you will have discovered and entered the Wormways region.

