Can you play Hollow Knight Silksong on your mobile?

Hollow Knight Silksong was one of the most awaited indie titles in recent years, developed by Team Cherry as a sequel to the critically acclaimed Hollow Knight. With its mesmerizing art style, vast 2D world, and challenging combat, fans have been eager to know when and how they can experience Hornet's journey.

The game has officially been released on platforms like PC, Nintendo Switch, and other major consoles, but Team Cherry has yet to announce a mobile release. Nevertheless, there are ways to play the game on a mobile platform, which we have explained below.

Is Hollow Knight Silksong available on mobile?

Silksong can be played on mobile via cloud gaming (Image via Team Cherry)

As of now, Hollow Knight Silksong has not been announced for iOS or Android. Team Cherry’s official statements confirm releases for platforms such as PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Neither the original 2017 title nor its new sequel has been released on the mobile platform yet.

The original Hollow Knight game had a few fan-made ports for mobile, so you could expect one for Silksong in the near future. However, the only legal way to do this would be through cloud gaming, by streaming it from a console to your mobile device.

This includes cloud streaming platforms like Steam Link, GeForce NOW, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Since Silksong is confirmed to be a Day 1 Game Pass title, mobile gamers could technically play it this way without a native port. Another option is Steam Link, which lets players run the game on a capable PC and then stream it to their mobile device.

How to play Hollow Knight Silksong on cloud gaming platforms

Cloud gaming is an excellent solution for playing Silksong on mobile. This enables gamers to enjoy the new sequel on smartphones and tablets. Moreover, as you will be streaming the game, you won't need a powerful smartphone as the game is rendered on your PC.

Here are the steps to play Silksong on different cloud gaming services:

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Create a GeForce NOW Account: While it has a free account option, the paid membership offers better performance and priority access. Download the GeForce NOW App on your mobile device. Link your Game Library: Connect your Steam, Epic Games, or other supported storefronts that have Hollow Knight Silksong. Search for Hollow Knight Silksong within the GeForce NOW library and launch the game. Stream and play: Connect a Bluetooth controller or use compatible touch controls if available.

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: As Silksong is included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at launch, you can stream it directly to your mobile device via the Xbox app or browser. Install the Xbox Game Pass app on your smartphone or tablet. Sign in with your Microsoft account and locate Hollow Knight Silksong in the Game Pass library. Launch the game and connect a compatible controller for the best experience.

Steam Link

Install the Steam Link app on your Android or iOS device. Make sure your PC and mobile device are connected to the same high-speed Wi-Fi network for optimal performance. Launch Steam on your PC and log in to the account that owns Hollow Knight Silksong. Open the Steam Link app on your mobile device and pair it with your PC by following the on-screen instructions. Once connected, you can browse your Steam library and launch Hollow Knight Silksong remotely. Note that Steam Link requires your own PC to run the game and be powered throughout your gaming session.

With GeForce NOW and Xbox Cloud Gaming, you don't need to turn on your PC, as the games run on remote servers in the cloud. Steam Link, on the other hand, depends on streaming games from your own PC, which must be turned on for the remote streaming to work.

This can be less convenient for many users, as they'd have to keep their PC on the whole time. All in all, these streaming solutions don't make Silksong a true “mobile” release, but they are viable options for mobile gamers until there is an official port.

While the game isn't officially out on mobile, we think it's high time Team Cherry developed mobile-compatible ports. Both Hollow Knight and its sequel are very light on hardware requirements, so it'd only make sense if they're released on mobile, especially considering the huge following both titles have amassed.

For now, cloud streaming platforms are the only viable options for experiencing the game on smartphones and tablets.

