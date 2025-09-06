How to beat Sister Splinter in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

The Sister Splinter in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the tougher boss fights you’ll encounter in Shellwood. She is lurking in the upper area of the location and stands in the way of Cling Grip upgrade, which is a prerequisite to be able to ascend surfaces.

This guide breaks down the steps to beat Sister Splinter in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to defeat Sister Splinter in Hollow Knight Silksong

Duel with Sister Splinter in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

Location of Sister Splinter in Hollow Knight Silksong

You’ll encounter Sister Splinter near the top of Shellwood. She acts as a gatekeeper boss. Start from Bellhart or the Shellwood eastern bench and climb using white flowers before Bone Bottom. Unlock the Bellway on the left if you haven’t already; otherwise, head right into the skill chamber.

Continue through the water-filled room with white flowers, then reach the nearby bench via the elevator shortcut. After resting, go right and ascend to locate Sister Splinter.

Sister Splinter’s attack patterns

Her style revolves around wide, sweeping claws and environmental hazards. Here’s what to expect once the fight begins:

Triple Slash Combo : Her glowing claws signal incoming swipes. She always strikes three times, alternating hands. Keep your distance and dodge in the opposite direction of each swipe.

: Her glowing claws signal incoming swipes. She always strikes three times, alternating hands. Keep your distance and dodge in the opposite direction of each swipe. Thorn Summon : Leaves rustling overhead indicate vines and spikes dropping into the arena. These block off space, but both Hornet’s needle and Sister Splinter’s own claws can destroy them.

: Leaves rustling overhead indicate vines and spikes dropping into the arena. These block off space, but both Hornet’s needle and Sister Splinter’s own claws can destroy them. Enemy Summons: At specific points, she summons flying minions. These smaller enemies spin into whirlwind attacks and can push you into corners if left unchecked.

The arena feels smaller once the vines come down, so learning to create space and dodge quickly is essential.

Tips to beat Sister Splinter in Hollow Knight Silksong

Movement is key in the fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

1) Deal with minions first

The summoned enemies are deceptively dangerous. Attacking them from underneath is the fastest way to bring them down. Three strikes from the needle or three ranged needle throws will finish them. Clearing them quickly ensures the arena doesn’t spiral into chaos when Sister Splinter dives back in.

2) Clear the thorns immediately

The thorns lock off chunks of the arena, leaving little room to maneuver. Take them out as soon as they drop to keep yourself mobile.

3) Use Thread Storm for control

Thread Storm’s wide AoE is invaluable here. In a tight arena, the threads give you breathing room. This ability is especially useful when Sister Splinter pressures you with multiple hazards at once.

4) Warding Bell for safe heals

If you have the Warding Bell equipped, healing becomes a counter opportunity. Activating it forms a shield that reflects incoming attacks, punishing enemies while giving you recovery time.

5) Watch her hand glow

Her swipes are telegraphed by glowing claws. Remember, she chains three swipes, so dodge once, reset, and be ready for two more. Avoid rushing back in too soon, or you risk running into the hands themselves.

6) Use Reaper Crest if you have it

The Reaper Crest’s heavy slashes with wide arcs work well in this fight. The crescent slash, in particular, can strike multiple targets at once, making it easier to handle vines and minions without losing pressure on the boss.

Rewards for defeating Sister Splinter

Once you defeat Sister Splinter, you can make your way up Shellwood. Hornet can then collect the Cling Grip upgrade from a spider effigy. This ability will allow wall jumping, which is an essential skill that greatly increases exploration. To do it, jump toward a wall and keep tapping the jump button to climb upward.

That wraps up everything on defeating Sister Splinter in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

