How to get Silkspeed Anklets in Hollow Knight Silksong

Silkspeed Anklets in Hollow Knight Silksong are a highly sought after item that increases Hornet's sprint speed while consuming Silk. You will first find the Anklets in the Far Fields, so it will be an exciting upgrade to traverse the map more quickly, but you will need a few abilities and boss fights to acquire them.
That being said, here's a rundown of how you can acquire the Silkspeed Anklets in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Requirements for Silkspeed Anklets in Hollow Knight Silksong
The Silkspeed Anklets aren’t available immediately. Before you can collect them, you must have cleared the following milestones:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Beat Moorwing – Found in Greymoor, left of the local Bell Beast station, behind a fake wall. Progressing here unlocks access to Bellhart.
- Defeat Sister Splinter – Located near the top of Shellwood. Start from Bellhart or the Shellwood eastern bench, climb using white flowers, and reach her via the nearby elevator shortcut. Defeating her grants the Cling Grip ability, which is necessary for wall jumping.
- Defeat Widow – This boss teaches the Needolin skill. Once obtained, you can play music using Triangle/Y on your controller to open specific doors, including the Weaver door leading to the Silkspeed Anklets.
With these abilities and defeating the bosses, you're good to go, so make sure you’re well-prepared before heading to the Far Fields.
Where to get the Silkspeed Anklets in Hollow Knight Silksong
To reach the Silkspeed Anklets, start at the Seamstress in the Far Fields, where you initially learn the glide ability. From there, head right along the lower path until you reach a Weaver door. Playing the Needolin at this spot opens the door, granting access to the Weavenest Cindril.
Inside the Weavenest, you must keep moving along the platforms without stopping. A structure will rise near the end, and it holds the Silkspeed Anklets. Timing and momentum are key here, so make sure to spring along the platforms efficiently to reach the reward.
Also read: How to get The Crest of Wanderer in Hollow Knight Silksong
Silkspeed Anklets Overview
Silkspeed Anklets are a yellow-coded tool that taps into Hornet’s Silk to boost sprint speed. When holding R2/RT, Hornet moves significantly faster, making traversal across Pharloom quicker. Keep in mind that using the Anklets consumes Silk, so you’ll need to maintain your the supply to maximize their effectiveness.
For speedrunners or anyone looking to shave time off their journey, they’re a game-changer.
That concludes our guide on obtaining Silkspeed Anklets in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.
You can check these out in the meantime:
- All Tools in Hollow Knight Silksong and where to find them
- Where to find Flintbeetles in Hollow Knight Silksong
- How to get Thread Storm Silk skill in Hollow Knight Silksong
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.