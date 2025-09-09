How to get Beastling Call in Hollow Knight Silksong

Beastling Call in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the most important tools that Hornet acquires throughout her travels, and it radically changes how she moves through Pharloom. More than just a song, it is also tied to fast travel, story progression in Act 3, and an achievement.

Ad

Players who unlock it can fast travel back to Bell Stations, so exploration is significantly less punishing. With that said, here is how you can obtain the Beastling Call in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to unlock Beastling Call in Hollow Knight Silksong

The ability is connected to the Bell Beast sequence and is located in the Grand Bellway, as shown in the image. At this point, you try to summon the Bell Beast, but the ritual fails and instead triggers a boss fight with the Bell Eater (hidden boss).

Ad

Trending

Location for the Bell Beast sequence in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Sporskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

Defeating this enemy is the key step, and once it is defeated, the Bell Beast appears. You need to speak to the Bell Beast and perform the Needolin, which can be done by holding up + Y on an Xbox controller.

Ad

Once learned, it lets her summon a group of tiny bell beasts. These creatures carry Hornet back to the most recent Bell Station she used. Hornet calls out, the bell beasts appear, and the screen fades as she’s transported.

Since it’s linked to Bell Stations, you’ll need to have already unlocked them for the fast travel to work. Keep in mind that opening new stations later in the game will also require Rosaries as payment.

Ad

Also read: How to complete Silver Bells wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

Achievement unlock

Learning Beastling Call also nets you one of the game’s 52 achievements. It’s a secret achievement called Bonded, which unlocks as soon as Hornet masters the song. For completionists, this makes the ability even more essential, marking progress not only in the story but also on the achievement tracker.

That concludes our guide on obtaining Beastling Call in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

Ad

You can check these out in the meantime:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.