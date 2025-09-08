Should you use 30 Rosaries to unlock resting bench in Hollow Knight Silksong

One of the recurring choices that you have to make is to use Rosaries to unlock resting bench in Hollow Knight Silksong. Each area of the game will have one such bench, and it will be upto you to spend your precious currency and unlock a moment of respite as Hornet journeys through the deadly kingdom of Pharloom in Silksong.

Let's take a look at whether it is worth it to spend your precious Rosaries to unlock resting bench in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Is it worth spending 30 Rosaries to unlock resting bench in Hollow Knight Silksong?

The simple answer to the question of whether it is wise to spend 30 Rosaries to unlock resting bench is yes. Given how challenging Hollow Knight Silksong is compared to its predecessor, it is wise to unlock any resting bench that you come across, as this serves as your checkpoint besides restoring your masks and healing you.

Rosaries in Hollow Knight Silksong are a bit hard to obtain, given how rare they are. But generally, near the Shrines where you must offer this currency to unlock the resting bench, you will find Rosary Strings attached to the roof, which you can break. Simply offer 30 Rosaries to unlock resting bench in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Resting Bench in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

While an extra checkpoint to save the game in Hollow Knight Silksong does not hurt, Rosaries are also used to purchase items from the various vendors. While spending a little amount, like 30, will generally not hurt, sometimes you might come across a stretch where you might need those to purchase some key items, especially the map from Shakra in Hollow Knight Silksong.

It is still ideal to unlock the checkpoint, as given how rare resting benches are, you might have to run a lot of distance, losing both time and progress if you die. So make sure to pay at any shrines using 30 Rosaries to unlock resting Bench in Hollow Knight Silksong.

