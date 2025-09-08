How to complete Silver Bells wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Silver Bells wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the earliest Wishes you can grant at Bellhart, and it sends you on a scavenger hunt through the Bell tunnels. On paper, it’s a simple request: gather eight Silver Bells and return them.

Ad

In practice, it’s a bit trickier, since these collectibles spawn randomly and push you to explore both above and below the town’s heart.

Silver Bells wish in Hollow Knight Silksong walkthrough

How to start the Silver Bells wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

This quest becomes available once the Wish Board opens at Bellhart. After saving Bellhart and defeating the Widow boss, you’ll see Silver Bells listed as one of the earliest available wishes. Accepting it puts you on the quest to find eight scattered Silver Bells.

Ad

Trending

Location for Silver Bells wish in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTuber@/Kibbles Gaming)

Unlike fixed collectibles, these aren’t tied to one location. Instead, they appear at various spawn points throughout the Bell tunnels. Sometimes you’ll see them glowing faintly on the ground, and other times they’ll drop from the ceiling as you pass through.

Ad

Also read: Where to find Beast Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong

Where to find the Silver Bells wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

Directions for Silver Bells in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTuber@/Kibbles Gaming)

Your search starts in the tunnels around Bellhart. Head down from the town center, and you’ll quickly notice the area branching both above and below.

Ad

Top section : This is the easiest place to start. You’ll usually find around three or four Silver Bells in this area at any given time. If nothing shows up, take your time and keep circling. The longer you explore, the more likely it is for bells to spawn in.

: This is the easiest place to start. You’ll usually find around three or four Silver Bells in this area at any given time. If nothing shows up, take your time and keep circling. The longer you explore, the more likely it is for bells to spawn in. Bottom section: To reach the underground passages, enter the Bellway station at Bellhart. Instead of following the main route to the Bell Beast, duck under the last step and take the hidden path to the right. This leads directly into the southern tunnels.

Ad

Both the upper and lower tunnels have active bell-wearing enemies in different shapes, so clearing out foes as you go makes it safer to backtrack while hunting for bells. Some larger enemies in the tunnels can be ignored, but it’s usually better to deal with them since you’ll be making several loops through the same paths.

How to farm Silver Bells in Hollow Knight Silksong

Since Silver Bells respawn over time, you don’t have to leave the tunnels to refresh them. Simply roaming the area for long enough will cause new bells to appear. If you’re patient, you can stay in one run until you find all eight, but leaving and re-entering Bellhart also resets the spawns if you prefer shorter loops.

Ad

Keep an eye out for the faint white glow that marks a bell’s position. Because of the random spawns, it’s easy to walk right past one if you aren’t paying attention.

Rewards for Silver Bells wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

Once you’ve gathered all eight Silver Bells, return to Bellhart and deposit them at the Wish Board. This completes the Silver Bells wish, granting you the Rosary Necklace as a reward. The item adds 120 Rosaries to your stash, which can be helpful for early purchases, including maps and more.

Ad

While the reward isn’t massive compared to the effort it takes, completing this wish introduces you to one of Bellhart’s best-kept secrets: the hidden tunnel network and its looping design. It’s a tutorial in disguise, nudging you to look closer at every nook around the village.

That concludes our guide on the Silver Bells wish in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.