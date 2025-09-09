Hollow Knight Silksong patch notes: Difficulty reduction, bug fixes, and more

Hollow Knight Silksong is set to receive its first patch, and the notes reveal difficulty reductions for two bosses specifically. Silksong had already broken Steam and other gaming platforms on release, and managed to have more than half a million peak player count. The popularity aside, one of the pressing problems with Silksong has been its difficulty, with many players saying the game was too tough.

Ad

To address some of these, Hollow Knight Silksong's patch 1.0.28470 patch reduces the difficulty of Moorwing and Sister Splinter, two of the early-game bosses. Other than that, several other bug fixes are also being addressed in this patch.

Hollow Knight Silksong patch notes (1.0.28470)

Sister Splinter is getting a reduction in difficulty (Image via Team Cherry || Sportskeeda)

The first patch for Hollow Knight Silksong version 1.0.28470 will arrive next week, according to the Steam release by Team Cherry. That said, PC players on Steam or GOG can access it immediately via the public-beta branch option on Steam.

Ad

Trending

Here are the exact patch notes for Silksong:

Fixed situation where players could remain cloakless after Slab escape sequence.

Fixed wish Infestation Operation often not being completable during the late game.

Fixed wish Beast in the Bells not being completable when Bell Beast is summoned at the Bilewater Bellway during the late game.

Fixed getting stuck floating after down-bouncing on certain projectiles.

Fixed courier deliveries sometimes being inaccessible in Act 3.

Fixed craft bind behaving incorrectly when in memories.

Fixed Lace tool deflect soft-lock at start of battle in Deep Docks.

Fixed Silk Snippers in Chapel of the Reaper sometimes getting stuck out of bounds.

Fixed Claw Mirrors leaving Hornet inverted if taking damage during a specific moment while binding.

Fixed Snitch Pick not giving rosaries and shell shards as intended.

Removed float override input (down + jump, after player has Faydown Cloak).

Slight difficulty reduction in early game bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter.

Reduction in damage from Sandcarvers.

Slight increase in pea pod collider scale.

Slight reduction in mid-game Bellway and Bell Bench prices.

Slight increase in rosary rewards from relics and psalm cylinders.

Increase in rosary rewards for courier deliveries.

Various additional fixes and tweaks.

Ad

Team Cherry also mentioned they are aware of some other bugs and are actively working to have them fixed eventually. In the meantime, they also encourage using any of the temporary solutions to some of the other bugs listed on their official website.

For more articles on Hollow Knight Silksong, check out the following:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anindit Sinha A software developer by day and hardcore gamer at night, Anindit Sinha has always been fascinated by all things digital. As an Esports & Gaming writer for Sportskeeda, he covers Pokemon, competitive first-person shooters, Sea of Thieves, and Palworld. He has also interviewed of one of the developers of Pokemon Vortex, a popular web-based Pokemon game that is going strong till this date.



His passion for gaming was sparked when a teacher gifted him his first game, Project IGI, for doing well in computer class. However, Counter-Strike was the game that brought out his competitive side, after which he also indulged in LAN and online tournaments.



His most memorable stint came during a clutch moment against a very popular team during the AMD ESL India Qualifiers for Rainbow Six Siege in 2019. He ardently follows Shroud and the old NiP esports team. While the latter is his favorite team from CS 1.6 days, he considers the former to be a mechanically gifted player whose calmness and humbleness inspired Anindit’s approach.



Anindit believes in sourcing information from a variety of sources and cross-checking it via multiple avenues to ensure complete accuracy. When away from the screen, Anindit likes to keep his body fit by regularly going to the gym, doing adventure sports, and reading horror, fantasy and sci-fi books. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.