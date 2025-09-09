Hollow Knight Silksong patch notes: Difficulty reduction, bug fixes, and more

Hollow Knight Silksong is set to receive its first patch, and the notes reveal difficulty reductions for two bosses specifically. Silksong had already broken Steam and other gaming platforms on release, and managed to have more than half a million peak player count. The popularity aside, one of the pressing problems with Silksong has been its difficulty, with many players saying the game was too tough.
To address some of these, Hollow Knight Silksong's patch 1.0.28470 patch reduces the difficulty of Moorwing and Sister Splinter, two of the early-game bosses. Other than that, several other bug fixes are also being addressed in this patch.
Hollow Knight Silksong patch notes (1.0.28470)
The first patch for Hollow Knight Silksong version 1.0.28470 will arrive next week, according to the Steam release by Team Cherry. That said, PC players on Steam or GOG can access it immediately via the public-beta branch option on Steam.
Here are the exact patch notes for Silksong:
- Fixed situation where players could remain cloakless after Slab escape sequence.
- Fixed wish Infestation Operation often not being completable during the late game.
- Fixed wish Beast in the Bells not being completable when Bell Beast is summoned at the Bilewater Bellway during the late game.
- Fixed getting stuck floating after down-bouncing on certain projectiles.
- Fixed courier deliveries sometimes being inaccessible in Act 3.
- Fixed craft bind behaving incorrectly when in memories.
- Fixed Lace tool deflect soft-lock at start of battle in Deep Docks.
- Fixed Silk Snippers in Chapel of the Reaper sometimes getting stuck out of bounds.
- Fixed Claw Mirrors leaving Hornet inverted if taking damage during a specific moment while binding.
- Fixed Snitch Pick not giving rosaries and shell shards as intended.
- Removed float override input (down + jump, after player has Faydown Cloak).
- Slight difficulty reduction in early game bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter.
- Reduction in damage from Sandcarvers.
- Slight increase in pea pod collider scale.
- Slight reduction in mid-game Bellway and Bell Bench prices.
- Slight increase in rosary rewards from relics and psalm cylinders.
- Increase in rosary rewards for courier deliveries.
- Various additional fixes and tweaks.
Team Cherry also mentioned they are aware of some other bugs and are actively working to have them fixed eventually. In the meantime, they also encourage using any of the temporary solutions to some of the other bugs listed on their official website.
