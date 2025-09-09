How to complete Pinmaster's Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Pinmaster’s Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong can be a bit tedious to complete, as you need to seek out a single item from around the map. The journey requires you to go through several rooms while fighting off any foes that you find in your path. Such side quests are worth completing as they help you reach the completion of the game. These missions are also a great way to earn some rewards while exploring and playing through the main storyline.

Ad

This article will highlight the best way to complete Pinmaster’s Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Pinmaster's Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong walkthrough

Start from Bellhart and enter the second hut present above. This area can be reached by using the platforms on the left, on the same route that leads to Shellwood. Interact with the NPC present inside, called Pinmaster Plinney, and complete the conversation to receive the Pinmaster’s Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Ad

Trending

Completing the Pinmaster's Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong can be tricky, as you need to utilize different Ancestral Arts to reach platforms and make your way to the final item location.

That said, here is a quick overview you can use to locate all the items to complete the Pinmaster's Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong:

In the Whispering Vaults part of the Citadel area of the map, you can find the required item. Go to the bottom of the second-tallest room on the left and then continue moving left. Climb up through the platforms and then make your way above. Drop down toward the left side of the platforms from the top and make your way into the next room.

part of the of the map, you can find the required item. Go to the bottom of the and then continue moving left. Climb up through the platforms and then make your way above. Drop down toward the left side of the platforms from the top and make your way into the next room. Use the metal cages to climb up and strike the cages that block the route on the top to open new routes. Strike the floor as well to push down one of the cages. This will open up the path to activate the lever on the left side of the room.

to climb up and that block the route on the top to open new routes. as well to push down one of the cages. This will open up the path to on the left side of the room. A new door will open to the left of the lever itself. Use this exit to reach the next room. You can then freely cross the bridge and obtain the item present on the left. You will acquire the Pale Oil item from here.

to the left of the lever itself. Use this exit to reach the next room. You can then freely and obtain the item present on the left. You will acquire the from here. You can then go back to the Bellhart area and revisit the same hut where you met Pinmaster Plinney. Interact with the NPC and hand over the Pale Oil item to complete the wish, and finish Pinmaster's Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Ad

Pinmaster Plinney can be found in a hut in Bellhart (Image via Team Cherry)

Also read: How to get Silkspeed Anklets in Hollow Knight Silksong

Ad

Once the conversation ends, you will be shown a cinematic of the Pinmaster sharpening a weapon.

All Pinmaster’s Oil wish rewards

The reward for completing Pinmaster's Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is that the NPC sharpens your Needle. This makes your weapon deal more damage, making it easier to journey through the map and fight enemies.

This is an important upgrade that can help you in later stages of the game. Lacking in raw damage makes it difficult to take down in the more difficult stages and even boss monsters.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.