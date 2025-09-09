How to complete Pinmaster's Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Pinmaster’s Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong can be a bit tedious to complete, as you need to seek out a single item from around the map. The journey requires you to go through several rooms while fighting off any foes that you find in your path. Such side quests are worth completing as they help you reach the completion of the game. These missions are also a great way to earn some rewards while exploring and playing through the main storyline.
This article will highlight the best way to complete Pinmaster’s Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Pinmaster's Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong walkthrough
Start from Bellhart and enter the second hut present above. This area can be reached by using the platforms on the left, on the same route that leads to Shellwood. Interact with the NPC present inside, called Pinmaster Plinney, and complete the conversation to receive the Pinmaster’s Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Completing the Pinmaster's Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong can be tricky, as you need to utilize different Ancestral Arts to reach platforms and make your way to the final item location.
That said, here is a quick overview you can use to locate all the items to complete the Pinmaster's Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong:
- In the Whispering Vaults part of the Citadel area of the map, you can find the required item. Go to the bottom of the second-tallest room on the left and then continue moving left. Climb up through the platforms and then make your way above. Drop down toward the left side of the platforms from the top and make your way into the next room.
- Use the metal cages to climb up and strike the cages that block the route on the top to open new routes. Strike the floor as well to push down one of the cages. This will open up the path to activate the lever on the left side of the room.
- A new door will open to the left of the lever itself. Use this exit to reach the next room. You can then freely cross the bridge and obtain the item present on the left. You will acquire the Pale Oil item from here.
- You can then go back to the Bellhart area and revisit the same hut where you met Pinmaster Plinney. Interact with the NPC and hand over the Pale Oil item to complete the wish, and finish Pinmaster's Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Once the conversation ends, you will be shown a cinematic of the Pinmaster sharpening a weapon.
All Pinmaster’s Oil wish rewards
The reward for completing Pinmaster's Oil wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is that the NPC sharpens your Needle. This makes your weapon deal more damage, making it easier to journey through the map and fight enemies.
This is an important upgrade that can help you in later stages of the game. Lacking in raw damage makes it difficult to take down in the more difficult stages and even boss monsters.
