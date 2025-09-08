How to complete Rite of the Pollip wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Rite of the Pollip wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is a quest in the game that tasks you with collecting Pollip Hearts. This mission can be acquired after speaking with an NPC named “Greyroot”, who can be found inside a small cave room within Shellwood. The mission is quite straightforward, as you need to find the large purple flowers around the area and break them to obtain the Pollip Hearts. However, finding and reaching all of the locations can be a bit tricky.

This article will highlight the best way to complete the Rite of the Pollip wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Rite of the Pollip wish in Hollow Knight Silksong walkthrough

Once you have spoken with Greyroot in Shellwood, you can choose to accept the wish. After accepting the wish, a new quest progression will be added to your Tasks screen, and keep tabs on the number of Pollip Hearts you have gathered so far. All of the hearts can be found relatively close to the NPC's location on the map.

It is important to note that to complete this mission, the Cling Grip Ancestral Art is required. This makes it easy for the knight to climb onto steep areas and harvest the flowers.

That said, here are the locations of the Pollip Hearts that you need to complete the Rite of the Pollip wish in Hollow Knight Silksong:

First Pollip Heart

From the cave that Greyroot resides in, you will need to navigate to the area on the right with platforms and get to the top. You can spot the flowers here and obtain the first heart.

Second Pollip Heart

Purple flowers can be destroyed to obtain Pollip Heart (Image via Team Cherry)

Climb down from the first location and move to the right toward the Bellhart entrance route. The flower can be located at the top corner on the right side. You will encounter some enemies in this area that must be eliminated before reaching the second spot. Use the Cling Grip ability to scale up the walls and reach the upper platform.

Third Pollip Heart

Once you have collected the second heart, you can go back to the tall Shellwood room and go below on the left side. Strike the weakened wall in this location to open up a new path. Take the new path and obtain the next heart.

Fourth Pollip Heart

On the top left platform of the tall room, you find a route that leads to a room filled with white flowers on vines. Use the flowers as platforms and strike them to gain height and climb to the top. These white flowers are destroyed with every strike, so make sure to glide around till another blooms. Repeat these steps and attack the purple flower on the ceiling to secure the fourth heart.

Fifth Pollip Heart

From the room filled with white flowers, you will need to go left to the room that grants you the Cling Grip Ancestral Art. Travel left from there and acquire the flower from a small cave present on the wall. In case you start from the bottom of this room, you will need to climb the wall on the right and then glide over to the steep left wall to find the flower.

Sixth Pollip Heart

The final heart can be a bit tricky to reach. From the same room, you will need to go through the Sister Splinter boss fight arena. Follow the same route and then use the Cling Grip ability to climb through pillars and defeat the enemies in the path. Once you have reached the top, take a left, then drop down to the blocked room below.

At the edge of the room, you will find a Pollip Hive that you can attack and destroy. Once the hive is eliminated, a new path will open up that you can use to get the sixth heart.

All Rite of the Pollip wish rewards

Once you have collected all six of the Pollip Hearts, you can make your way back to Greyroot. Turn in the items you have collected to complete the quest and receive your rewards.

Tasks tab tracking progress of Rite of the Pollip (Image via Team Cherry)

You will receive a Pollip Pouch as the reward for completing Greyroot’s wish. The description of the Pollip Pouch reads:

“Pouch containing a fast-acting venom drawn from a flower’s heart.”

The item applies venom to all equipped weapons. It is a great tool to have as it can deal additional damage and works well against enemies with a big health pool. Such items are most useful when you participate in boss fights. Moreover, the completion of Rite of the Pollip unlocks a second wish called Rite of Rebirth.

