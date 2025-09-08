How to save game in Hollow Knight Silksong

To say that Hollow Knight Silksong is a challenging game would be an understatement. As such, cautious players and newcomers will undoubtedly want to save at every opportunity to record their progress. This way, they will save time when backtracking across the game's Metroidvania world if they ever fall in battle or when exploring.

Here's everything to know about saving the game in Hollow Knight Silksong. Read on to know more.

How to save progress in Hollow Knight Silksong

Enemy encounters can be tough, leaving players hurting for HP, which can be restored at benches in addition to saving progress (Image via Team Cherry)

Hollow Knight Silksong follows the same mantra as its 2017 predecessor, Hollow Knight, when it comes to saving the game. Even though it takes place in the all-new kingdom of Pharkoom starring the returning heroine Hornet as protagonist, saving works the same way.

Simply put, the most common way to save is by using benches scattered around the map. These not only record all progress made until that point, but also fully restore Hornet's health. Additionally, she will refill her spent Tools at the cost of Shard Shells, a resource that can be collected from fallen foes or certain destructible environments.

The map also lists benches encountered across the world (Image via Team Cherry)

Otherwise, the game auto-saves at key moments, which isn't particularly useful to players. If you find yourself in danger, like stuck in the middle of a hazardous zone with no way to return to a bench and a pocket full of Rosaries, you should quit to the menu. Bringing up the pause menu and selecting "Quit To Menu" will ask you if you want to "Save and Quit".

Selecting Yes will take you to the home menu, and loading back into the game via the existing save file will bring you to the last bench you sat at. This is also a good tactic to change equipment in a pinch, as this can only be done while sitting on a bench - so you need not worry about losing any progress when stuck and unable to backtrack to equip different Crests or charms.

Hollow Knight Silksong is on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.

