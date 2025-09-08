How to get all Silk Hearts in Hollow Knight Silksong (Regenerate Silk)

Silk Hearts in Hollow Knight Silksong are one of the rarest upgrades Hornet can earn, and they directly fuel her Silk skills. Every time Hornet attacks, her spool fills with Silk, which powers core moves like Bind. With a Silk Heart, once her spool is emptied, it regenerates a notch automatically, giving her a second wind in longer fights.

There are only three Silk Hearts in Hollow Knight Silksong, and claiming each one can be challenging in its own way.

Where to get all Silk Hearts in Hollow Knight Silksong (Regenerate Silk)

First Silk Heart: The Marrow

The first of the Silk Hearts in Hollow Knight Silksong waits inside The Marrow, but you won’t be able to reach it right away. The path leading to the Bell Beast, the guardian of this upgrade, is tangled in heavy silk strands. To cut through them, you’ll need the Silk Spear ability, which is picked up in Mosshome.

Location of Bell Beast in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Once armed with the Silk Spear, return to The Marrow, climb upward from Bone Bottom, and reach the crossroads where the Bell Beast lurks. Defeat the creature, and it drops a large orb of Silk. Touching it transports Hornet into a strange silk realm where platforms crumble beneath her feet.

Here, speed is everything. Keep moving upward until you reach a solid ledge with a lever embedded in it. Strike the lever repeatedly to lift it higher, climb further, and at the very top, the first Silk Heart is waiting to be collected.

Second Silk Heart: The Unravelled in Whiteward

The second Silk Heart is tied to one of the most unusual areas: Whiteward. To get there, you’ll first need the White Key. This can be found in Songclave, the small town near the First Temple in the Citadel’s northeast.

Location of Whiteward in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Ape Knight Gaming)

Walk past the temple’s entrance, continue to the end where a fence blocks the path, and you’ll find the key lying on the ground. Take the key down to the Citadel lift to unlock Whiteward, which eventually links to the Underworks.

Follow the marker to get the Surgeon's Key (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/TheLittleMan)

Once you reach the Whiteward area, as shown in the above image, head upward and push through to the right, then scale up. You will find two directions; take the left path. Break the wall block with a few hits. Now, you'll see a ring-like lever above. Use the Clawline to attach to the hanging point. You will get the Surgeon's key.

That key is needed to reach the fight against The Unravelled, the boss of Whiteward. Once it's defeated, climb further into the chamber, and the second Silk Heart appears. As with the first, Hornet collapses briefly before waking up inside a short trial of platforming. At the end, the Silk Heart is hers.

Third Silk Heart: Lace in Cogwork Core

The final of the Silk Hearts in Hollow Knight Silksong is linked to Lace, found deep in Cogwork Core. To reach her, travel through the passage from the Choral Chambers near The Cradle. Ride the elevator and make your way into the boss’s domain.

Location for Lace boss (Act II) in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@ LunarGaming | LoganZ)

Cogwork Core itself is a maze of machinery, but its map can be unlocked easily. At the entrance, head down and left to a doorway glowing with a faint shine and a bench sign nearby. Inside, climb the wall to encounter a dormant warrior.

Just past him is a pressure plate; step on it to reveal the map. Before moving on, activate the nearby bench by striking the wheel above it.

From here, fight through to Lace for the second time. Winning this battle rewards not only the third Silk Heart but also the White Knight. As before, Hornet briefly faints, and a small platforming sequence follows before the heart is secured.

The message behind Silk Hearts in Hollow Knight Silksong

Whenever Hornet awakens from claiming Silk Hearts in Hollow Knight Silksong, the game delivers a short line of text:

“…From our Silk… A child born loyal…”

It ties these upgrades into the broader mystery of her connection to Silk, making them more than just power-ups.

That concludes our guide on obtaining Silk Hearts in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

