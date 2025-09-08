Sinner's Road in Hollow Knight Silksong is an area close to Greymoor. If you are focused on getting to Bellhart quickly from Greymoor, there is a high chance you missed the path to Sinner's Road. While the area does not have a bell required to enter the Chapel and end Act 1 in Silksong, there are more than a few interesting items that Hornet will encounter in this region.

This article will shed some light on how to enter Sinner's Road in Hollow Knight Silksong. Additionally, we will look at how to fix the resting bench beside Shakra in this area.

How to reach Sinner's Road in Hollow Knight Silksong

To find Sinner's Road in Hollow Knight Silksong, players must reach Greymoor's Halfway Home tavern or the Bell Beast chamber. The golden marker on the map below shows the exact position you need to reach from either of the two mentioned landmarks.

Golden marker in Greymoor (Image via SK Gaming, Team Cherry)

Finding the lift to Halfway Home

Climb this building filled with Silk Snippers, and upon reaching the top, find the platform leading right. This will bring you to a long courtyard with a Thread Raker blocking your path; either fight or run past it.

Lift that takes you down to Halfway Home (Image via SK Gaming, Team Cherry)

This next section will require you to jump a few platforms to cross to the other side and come face to face with a lift that can take you straight down to Halfway Home tavern. It is a good idea to head down, rest on the bench to save your progress, and then head back up.

Entering Sinner's Road

Once you return to the top using the lift, climb on top of it and head to the other side. Several wooden platforms will be waiting for Hornet. Slowly make your way to the top as shown in the picture below.

Find the gate to Sinner's Road in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via SK Gaming, Team Cherry)

Upon entering the next room, head straight down, and you will find metal spiked gates that welcome you to Sinner's Road. The journey does not end here, as we still need to locate the map of this region.

Cross the pack of Muckroaches

This first room, welcoming you into Sinner's Road, will be filled with enemies called Muckroaches. Avoid them by using the metal platforms and head to the extreme right side of the room. Upon entering the next room, a sign will denote the presence of a resting bench.

Finding the map for Sinner's Road (Image via SK Gaming, Team Cherry)

Accessing this will require players to head up by scaling the wall with the Cling Grip Ancestral Art and moving left to come down and hit a lever. This will open up the gate right above it.

Locating Shakra

The next section will require you to cross the broken lifts and head inside the next passageway. Now use pogo jump on the blade swinging in the middle of the room to find a broken resting bench and Shakra. This is where you can purchase the map for Sinner's Road, among other items.

Shakra's location in Sinner's Road in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via SK Gaming, Team Cherry)

How to fix the resting bench of Sinner's Road in Hollow Knight Silksong

If pogo jumping is not something you enjoy, then fixing the resting bench will prove to be a challenging task. A few mechanical gears operate underneath the resting benches. Since some debris has blocked these gears, it has become unable to operate properly.

Making your way to the bench gears (Image via SK Gaming, Team Cherry)

Here is how you can fix the bench:

Hornet must scale the wall beside Shakra and hit the topmost corner to open it up.

In the next section, pogo across the two swinging blades to reach the middle platform.

Pogo across two more blades, and then comes the tricky part.

Jump to the wall on the left, cling to it, and head down. Then, jump away to pogo across another blade to the opposite wall.

After completing the above steps a couple of times, you will drop down to a platform with silk containers located at the extreme left corner.

Head to the right and jump across two and then four blades using consecutive pogo jumps.

Now you can head down and reach the gear that has been stuck.

Hit to destroy the debris and then climb back up from the small passageway in the top centre of the room.

Fixing the resting bench of Sinner's Road in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via SK Gaming, Team Cherry)

Once you head back to Shakra, you will have fixed the resting bench of Sinner's Road. This concludes our guide on finding the Sinner's Road in Hollow Knight Silksong and fixing the resting bench beside Shakra. To survive this area, remember to avoid the maggot-infested water as the creatures can latch onto you and drain your silk meter.

