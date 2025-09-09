Learning how to crawl in Hollow Knight Silksong is tied to a special tool rather than being available from the start. The ability itself doesn’t just let Hornet squeeze into tighter spaces, it also ties into the game’s navigation and exploration loop. To actually crawl, you need to track down the Scuttlebrace, a yellow-slot tool crafted by the Twelfth Architect.

Here is how you can get crawl in Hollow Knight Silksong

How to perform crawl in Hollow Knight Silksong?

To crawl in Hollow Knight Silksong, you must have the Scuttlebrace tool. Crawling becomes possible by holding Down + RT on the Xbox controller.

Hornet performing crawl in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

This lets Hornet scuttle into low passages or quickly retreat through spaces. Many of Pharloom’s tighter corridors and shortcuts rely on this move to fully explore.

How to unlock the Scuttlebrace in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Scuttlebrace is crafted by the Twelfth Architect, and you must bring Craftmetal and 140 Rosaries to the Architect. Once crafted, it acts like an artificial spine clamping around Hornet’s shell, enhancing flexibility and granting the ability to crawl. The slot color of this tool is Yellow.

How to find the Twelfth Architect in Hollow Knight Silksong

To find the Twelfth Architect, start from the Grand Bellway and head left until blocked by a stoppage. Push left again and begin scaling the vertical platforms in that section. While enemies fill the area, most aren’t mandatory to fight, so slipping past them is usually quicker.

Location of the Architect in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Sporskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

Higher up, a wide platform branches right, marked by a circular frame with three teardrop-shaped heads. Moving forward here may trigger a boss encounter, so be ready before continuing.

Past this section, there is an elevator. Make sure to take it down, then head left into stacked platforms until you reach a bench. Rest here, since the next climb is trickier. Look above for an acrobatic-style ring hanging in the air. Grapple up with the Clawline, flip the lever on the right, and the Twelfth Architect will be waiting.

That wraps up everything on performing crawl in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

