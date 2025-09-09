How to get Silk Soar in Hollow Knight Silksong (Super Jump)

Unlocking the Silk Soar in Hollow Knight Silksong (Super Jump) is one of the biggest power spikes you’ll get late in the game. It’s a tool that completely changes how you traverse Pharloom, opening paths that were previously impossible to reach and adding more vertical depth to exploration.

With that said, here is how you can get the Silk Soar in Hollow Knight Silksong (Super Jump).

How to unlock Silk Soar in Hollow Knight Silksong (Super Jump)

The Silk Soar (Super Jump) is tied to Act 3: Abyss, the secret third act that becomes available after progressing through the Silk and Soul quest. Once you have gained access to the Abyss, you’ll need to push all the way down and head east toward Weavenest Absolom as shown in the image.

The blue marking box indicates the location of the Silk Soar in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

From the lower floor’s bench, move east and climb the platforms above. At the locked eastern door, Use the Needolin skill (which we also used to get Silkspeed Anklets) to open the way and proceed. This leads to Weavenest Absolom, where you’ll eventually find a unique structure that grants the Silk Soar ability upon interacting with it.

After collecting it, return west, drop down through the lower platforms, and push east again until you spot the structure. That’s where the Silk Soar is finally unlocked.

How to perform Silk Soar in Hollow Knight Silksong (Super Jump)

Silk Soar works differently from Hornet’s usual jumps. It requires charging and consumes a portion of your Silk each time you use it. Here’s how it functions:

Hold the movement stick down + Harpoon skill button to charge.

to charge. After holding briefly, Hornet will launch straight up, soaring much higher than a normal jump.

Silk Soar in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Input breakdown by platform

PC: Down Arrow + S

Down Arrow + S PS5: Left Stick Down + L2

Left Stick Down + L2 Xbox: Left Stick Down + LT

Left Stick Down + LT Switch: Left Stick Down + ZL

The Silk Soar (Super Jump) ability is essential for Act 3’s vertical navigation. Entire sections of Weavenest Absolom and the Abyss only open up once you can soar high above platforms and obstacles. It also helps backtrack through Pharloom, letting you return to regions that once looked completely sealed off.

That concludes our guide on obtaining Silk Soar in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

