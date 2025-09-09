How to get and use the Surgeon's Key in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Surgeon's Key in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of those items that doesn’t just open a door but unlocks a major boss fight and a crucial reward. If you’re aiming to collect Silk Hearts, you’ll eventually need this key, and the path to finding it is tied to one of the more unusual areas in Pharloom.

With that said, here how you unlock and use the Surgeon's Key in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to get the Surgeon's Key in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Surgeon’s Key is tucked away inside Whiteward, but before you can even enter that area, you’ll need the White Key. The White Key is found in Songclave, near the First Temple in the Citadel’s northeast. Walk past the temple’s main entrance and head all the way to the fence at the end of the path the key will be lying on the ground.

Location for Whiteward in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Ape Knight Gaming)

With the White Key in hand, take it to the Citadel lift. This will unlock Whiteward, a hidden section that eventually connects to the Underworks. Once you’re inside Whiteward, the climb to the key begins.

Head upwards to get the Surgeon's Key (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/TheLittleMan)

From the entrance, head upward and continue pushing right until you hit a split in the path. Choose the left route, then break through the wall block with a few strikes. Above this area, you’ll see a hanging lever in the shape of a ring. Use your Clawline to grapple onto it, and the mechanism will release the Surgeon’s Key.

Where to use the Surgeon's Key in Hollow Knight Silksong

The key’s destination isn’t far from where you picked it up. Starting at the Whiteward bench, move west and take the elevator down. At the bottom floor, continue west again until you reach the far end of the room. Here, you’ll spot an Ornate Lock. This is where the Surgeon’s Key fits.

Hornet on the move (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/TheLittleMan)

Unlocking it also gives you access to the fight against The Unravelled, the main boss of Whiteward. Defeating this enemy rewards you with a Silk Heart, making the Surgeon’s Key not just optional but essential for anyone looking to power up Hornet for the challenges ahead.

That concludes our guide on obtaining Surgeon's Key in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

