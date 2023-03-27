Where to find Rockfang Leather in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Rockfang Leather is one of the many crafting ingredients that players will come across in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. As it's a type of leather, it can be used to craft various armor pieces and inscriptions.

Introduced in the World of Warcraft 10.0.2 patch, this ingredient can be farmed by skinning a specific enemy type. Apart from crafting items, players can choose to sell this ingredient at the Auction House if they're running short on funds. However, players without the skinning skill and the skinning knife won't be able to farm Rockfang Leather in the game. Having said that, here's the best spot to easily farm this item.

Best Rockfang Leather farming location in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Since the 10.0.7 update, the best place to farm Rockfang Leather in World of Warcraft has been a location known as Rockfang Ravine. This area is located at the (84,17) coordinates on the map, and can be found on the northeastern side of the Ohn'ahran Plains.

The creatures that drop Rockfang Leather are known as Ravenous Rockfangs. Multiple groups of these creatures spawn in this area, making it easy for players to skin and farm the required ingredients here. Moreover, their spawn rate is relatively high, so the very first group of enemies that a player defeats and skins should spawn by the time the player clears out the rest of the ravine and returns to their starting point.

It should be noted that there's no guarantee that these Rockfangs will drop Rockfang Leather. They could potentially drop stacks of Resilient Leather or Dense Hide. Despite being governed by the RNG mechanic, Rockfang Leather has a fairly stable drop rate, making this area the best farming spot in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Most importantly, players will come across Sutaan as well, a named Rockfang in the Rockfang Ravine. Players can either kill and skin this creature for a shot at Rockfang Leather, or they can tame it instead.

How to learn skinning

Skinning is regarded as one of the easiest professions in World of Warcraft. To learn Dragon Isles' skinning, players will have to make their way to Ralathor the Rugged, the skinning trainer at the Artisan's Market in Valdrakken.

Apart from Ralathor the Rugged, there are three other skinning trainers available in the world, which are as follows:

Toninaar in The Walking Shores

in The Walking Shores Bukarakikk in The Azure Span

in The Azure Span Makhul in Ohn'ahran Plains

Since players don't really have to collect a specific item or complete a specific task, the skinning profession is the easiest, especially when it comes to leveling up the skill. As most mobs in the game are skinnable, players only need to defeat them and then use their skinning knives to skin them.

