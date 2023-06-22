Where to find roses in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons is an evergreen game that players can enjoy at their pace. As a relaxing life-simulator fom developer Nintendo, fans can freely choose how to spend their time, which can range between anything from home decor to farming and fishing. Of course, virtual horticulturists also have their dreams of lush flowerscapes fulfilled. The game's faming elements allow them to plant a variety of flowers and trees around their island.

While flowers are not edible like fruits are, they help uplift the aesthetic of players' residences and other tailored locations. As such this guide takes a look at how they can get their hands on one of the most beautiful flowers in the game: roses.

How do you get roses in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Roses are easily recognizable thanks to their signature swirling petals that lend a majestic look to them. They come in a variety of colors as well, ranging from the basic red, yellow, and white, to rare hybrid variants that can be blue, black, and even golden.

As for obtaining them, it is possible to encounter them naturally on the island during certain seasons. However, this is a very inconsistent method, and the most straightforward way is to simply purchase rose seeds from the shop.

These are available at two locations in Animal Crossing New Horizons: Nook's Cranny and Leif's Garden. The former is run by the iconic tanooki and has many different items on sale besides seeds. Meanwhile, Leif the Sloth only focuses on plantlife, as is indicated from the shop's name.

Rose seeds cost 240 Bells per pouch in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Bells are the main currency of the game and can be obtained via many methods. The primary way is by selling items like shells, fruits, and other materials that you do not need at vendors like Nook's Cranny.

Another fun but potentially dangerous method is shaking trees that have a chance to drop Bells. In this case, it's important to be wary as they may drop a honeycomb instead, which will send a swarm of angry bees at you. Other less reliable ways to find roses include scouting other islands.

You can visit their friends' islands if they have some roses on their end. Alternately, the flowers can be found on mystery islands too, a random set that can be visited thanks to Nook Miles tickets in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

To do so, obtain some by turning in Nook Miles points and use the ticket at Dodo Airlines to fly to these new places. Of course, there is an element of randomness at play here too as you never know what you will find.

What are hybrid roses in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

These are unique colored roses that are created by crossbreeding different colored roses. Simply place two different variants adjacent to each other and be sure to water them daily to find the new type growing in the empty space. Here are all combinations:

Red rose: Purple rose + Orange rose

Purple rose + Orange rose Blue rose: Red rose + Red rose (To create Blue roses, these specific Red roses need to be created by combining Purple and Orange ones)

Red rose + Red rose (To create Blue roses, these specific Red roses need to be created by combining Purple and Orange ones) Purple rose: White rose + White rose

White rose + White rose Orange rose: Red rose + Yellow rose

Red rose + Yellow rose Pink rose: Red rose + White rose

Red rose + White rose Black rose: Red rose + Red rose

Red rose + Red rose Golden rose: Black rose + Black rose (only formed after watering the Black roses with Golden Watering Can)

Animal Crossing New Horizons is developed and published by Nintendo. The game was released in 2020 and is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

