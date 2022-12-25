Where to find Smoldering Embers in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok features several weapons and collectibles scattered across the Nine Realms which can, in turn, be upgraded by using several rare materials hidden within chests throughout the game, increasing their potency and damage output. This guide focuses on one such item called the Smoldering Embers, which can be rather difficult to obtain for the unseasoned adventurer.

Note: Minor to major spoilers for God of War Ragnarok will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Smoldering Embers can be found in the realm of Muspelheim in God of War Ragnarok

Smoldering Embers is a rare crafting material found only in the fiery realm of Muspelheim, which is otherwise locked and only accessible when players find two halves of a seed in Svartalfheim to unlock the realm.

Once players enter the realm of fire, they must advance through various challenges and trials to unlock chests that reward Smoldering Embers. The following trials must be completed as a prerequisite before starting the Final Challenges:

Weapon Mastery

Flawless

Ring Out

Feed the Rift

Population Control

King of The Hill

These Final Challenges are incredibly difficult and it is highly recommended to use an endgame-geared Kratos for these battles.

How many Smoldering Embers are there to collect in God of War Ragnarok?

The amount of Smoldering Embers to be collected in the trials can vary depending upon the rating received in these battles. Based on the rankings awarded to players, the Embers are divided into the following tiers:

Bronze Tier: 20 Smoldering Embers

20 Smoldering Embers Silver Tier: 35 Smoldering Embers

35 Smoldering Embers Gold Tier: 50 Smoldering Embers

Obviously, each tier is more difficult than the other and requires greater skill to complete. Fortunately, the highest difficulty mode is replayable and as such, can be used to farm this resource.

What is God of War Ragnarok?

Released on November 9, 2022, God of War Ragnarok is the sequel to God of War (2018), which was a soft reboot of the long-running iconic PlayStation franchise.

The new entry in the series follows Kratos and his son Atreus in ancient Scandinavia as they battle against prophecy. Since the death of Aesir God Bladur at the hands of Kratos during the events of the first game, Fimbulwinter has set in, with the prophesied Ragnarok soon to follow. Kratos and Atreus must now set out to search for Tyr and find a means to stop the end of the world.

The game features revamped combat and improved traversal, with additional enemy types that were sorely lacking from the previous entry of this action-adventure, hack-and-slash game.

Ragnarok also marks the end of the Norse mythological venture for Kratos, with further plans yet to be revealed at the time of writing this article.

God of War Ragnarok was released to overwhelmingly positive reviews worldwide for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of home consoles - the first cross-generational release for the series. Additionally, it was also a top Game of the Year contender for 2022, losing out marginally to Elden Ring.

