Where to find Takashi and three mysterious chests in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.0 is full of weird and interesting things to discover as players travel through Inazuma, and Takashi and his mysterious chests are definitely something that they should check out.

This shady man can be found on the shores of Inazuma's second island of Kannazuka, and he will trade players the opportunity to open one of his three mysterious chests for a simple price.This man hides a great secret though, as he is integral to acquiring an important recipe.

Players can learn where to find Takashi here.

Genshin Impact: Where to find Takashi and his mysterious chests

Finding Takashi is a simple task, as all players will need to do is head to Kannazuka Island and travel along the coast until they locate his unique shell shaped home. They won't be able to miss it as it is quite large and stands out along the shore.

Players should be sure to interact with any sparkles they see on the ground, as they will need to dig up at least three Mysterious Conches for Takashi to let them his chests.

Takashi can be found here on Kannazuka Island (Image via anni_llm)

Once players have three Mysterious Conches, they can present them to Takashi for the chance to open one of his three mysterious chests. They can get all kinds of useless rewards from these chests, like Potatoes and Flour, but they can also get rare items like a bag of seeds that can be exchanged for 20k Mora.

also !! if you got a bag of flower seeds from one of takashi’s chests + finished tatara tales, you can give it to this npc ^___^ talk to her twice n give her the seeds to unlock a chest w 20k mora !! pic.twitter.com/OEE1Py0n3P — han 🗯 JEAN HAVER !? (@NEULNOCTUA) July 29, 2021

Players will definitely want to keep an eye out for these rare rewards and give Takashi's mysterious chests a try at least once a day. They will need to stay vigilant on the beaches near Takashi's home to grab as many Mysterious Conches as they can.

How players can get the Hamayumi Bow from Takashi:

Here is how to get the Inazuma bow blueprint in Genshin Impact



Go to where my character is on the map

Collect 3 seashells

Talk to Takashi and give him those 3 seashells to open ONE out of the three chests

If you get lucky youll get the blueprint and an achievement

daily respawn pic.twitter.com/811yC769uT — Anni (@anni_llm) July 27, 2021

Takashi's home is also the surprising location where players can get the Hamayumi, the final 4-star weapon blueprint in Genshin Impact 2.0. Genshin Impact fans will just need to keep trying his mysterious chests, and they have a random chance to grab the blueprint.

Players will need a good amount of luck and persistence to get the Hamayumi blueprint from Takashi, but it will definitely be worth it.

Genshin Impact 2.0 is full of things for players to uncover and Takashi's mysterious chests are worth the time to find.

Also read: How to solve the Jakotsu Mine puzzle in Genshin Impact: Step-by-step guide

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul