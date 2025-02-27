Where to find The Black Flame in Monster Hunter Wilds

You will need to find The Black Flame in Monster Hunter Wilds during the "Long Forgotten Flame" quest. This monster somewhat resembles an octopus, but that’s where all the similarities end. Unlike the other hunts, where the game holds your hand and leads you to your prey, this time, you are left alone to find the beast in the massive terrain of the Oilwell Basin.

Ad

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about finding The Black Flame in Monster Hunter Wilds as well as some tips to bring it down.

Where can you find The Black Flame in Monster Hunter Wilds?

The location of the monster (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

After successfully defeating the Ajarakan, The Black Flame briefly appears before retreating into the lower depths of the Oilwell Basin. You will need to find and stop it from coming and wrecking havoc. The monster can be found in Zone 15 of the Oilwell Basin. This area is at the lowest level of the map, just north of a significant body of water.

Ad

Trending

If you are struggling to locate the exact spot, investigate the surrounding terrain for environmental clues in the region, such as Half-Digested Food, Oilmucus, and Tracks. Interacting with these clues activates your Scoutflies, which will pick up the monster's scent and highlight its location on the map.

To make this easier, set a waypoint in Zone 7 of the Basin. When you get there, interact with the traces left behind by the monster. Once the Scoutflies lock on to its presence, just follow the cues to reach the monster.

Ad

Read more: How long does it take to beat Monster Hunter Wilds?

How to defeat The Black Flame in Monster Hunter Wilds

How to defeat the monster (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Once you find The Black Flame or Nu Udra, these tips should come in handy while engaging it:

Ad

Resistance : Since Nu Udra specializes in fire-based attacks, consuming a meal with Vegetables will boost your elemental resistances.

: Since Nu Udra specializes in fire-based attacks, consuming a meal with will boost your elemental resistances. Weapon : Water-element weapons are highly effective against Nu Udra, dealing significant damage and helping to weaken its fiery defenses.

: Water-element weapons are highly effective against Nu Udra, dealing significant damage and helping to weaken its fiery defenses. Consumables : Bring along drinks to counteract the burning effects of Nu Udra’s attacks. You can craft them using Chillshrooms found in the environment.

: Bring along drinks to counteract the burning effects of Nu Udra’s attacks. You can craft them using found in the environment. Traps and Status Effects: While Flash and Sonic Bombs won’t work, Nu Udra is highly vulnerable to Poison, Sleep, Stun, and Exhaust.

Ad

Also read: All storyline monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds chapter-wise

Combat strategy

Target weak points : Concentrate attacks on Nu Udra’s mouth and head , as these are its most vulnerable areas.

: Concentrate attacks on , as these are its most vulnerable areas. Avoid tentacle swings : This monster uses sweeping tentacle attacks — dodge left or right to evade them.

: This monster uses sweeping tentacle attacks — dodge left or right to evade them. Exploit wound : Repeatedly striking its weak points will inflict wounds, allowing you to capitalize on Focus Strikes for massive damage.

: Repeatedly striking its weak points will inflict wounds, allowing you to capitalize on for massive damage. Rage mode : When engulfed in flames, Nu Udra enters a berserk state. At this stage, it begins unleashing Fireball Rain , covering the battlefield in AoE damage. The safest strategy is to sprint out of range and wait for the fire to subside before going in again.

: When engulfed in flames, Nu Udra enters a berserk state. At this stage, it begins unleashing , covering the battlefield in AoE damage. The safest strategy is to and wait for the fire to subside before going in again. Utilize Watermoss : If you come across Watermoss , use it to temporarily suppress Nu Udra’s flames.

: If you come across , use it to temporarily suppress Nu Udra’s flames. Sever its arms: All of Nu Udra’s tentacle-like arms can be cut off, reducing its offensive reach and making it easier to manage in prolonged combat.

Once you successfully defeat Nu Udra, you will receive a 9000z reward (provided you don’t faint) and three Appraisal Items, which can be used to enhance your gear. Typical rewards include Blast, Def Lock, and Survival Jewel Decorations, all of which provide useful skill bonuses when incorporated into your equipment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.