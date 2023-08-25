Where to find Thrumbo in Baldur's Gate 3

Thrumbo is among the many bizarre characters and NPCs in Baldur's Gate 3. You must find this zombie's whereabouts when taking on the Mystic Carrion quest, a subquest under the Free the Artist questline. In this mission, you are to make some important decisions that would affect the outcomes for several characters. However, you will need to find Thrumbo first, as he is a key figure in this part.

The man is Mystic Carrion's undead servant who lives in a house near Philgrave's Mansion. While this strange house is fairly easy to spot, you'll have to navigate through a large area before reaching the place. Here's a guide on how to locate Mystic Carrion's servant in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 Thrumbo location guide

Thrumbo is located in a house near the docks (Image via Larian Studios)

To reach Thrumbo in Baldur's Gate 3, you need to go outside Philgrave's Mansion, where you initially accepted the quest. Climb down a flight of stairs from the Heapstrand Waypoint to reach the dock area, where you can find wooden boats and piers.

If this is your first time in the area, you will have to kill some underwater species of enemies called Sahugain. Otherwise, locate a house near the area and head inside by destroying a sturdy door.

Destroy a sturdy door to reach the house (Image via Larian Studios)

Go inside the wardrobe, and you should see him hiding inside. This startles him, and he will frantically run out. From here, you can engage in conversation with the undead servant.

Locate the undead servant northeast of Philgrave's Mansion (Image via Larian Studios)

Alternatively, you can also find him by heading northeast of Philgrave's mansion. The location has the following coordinates: (X: 53, Y: -133).

Should you kill Thrumbo in Baldur's Gate 3?

After going through all the work to find the undead servant, you have the choice to either kill him or eliminate his master instead. He will talk you out of killing him by stating that Mystic Carrion is a mummy lord who murdered him and turned him into a zombie.

Killing Thrumbo is straightforward, after which you will obtain the Jar of Mystic Carrion's heart from his corpse. Offer this back to the necromancer to acquire the Torch of Revocation. It's an extremely rare club that deals 1d4+1 Bludgeoning damage. You can use this in the cursed picture in the Free the Artist quest.

However, you will reap greater rewards by sparing and helping him. By choosing this path, you can unlock the Crypt Lord Ring, which allows you to use the level six Create Undead spell. This spell can summon a withering mummy to fight alongside your party.

In this path, you have to collect all Mystic Carrion's organs and destroy them to weaken Mystic Carrion. Engage in a battle with Mystic Carrion to kill him. After this task, you get to lay your hands on some pretty neat items, including the Staff of the Cherished Necromancy, Armour of the Sporekeeper, and Veil of the Morning. You can also still obtain the Torch of Revocation by looting the chest in the room.

That's all for our Baldur's Gate 3 Thrumbo location guide. The game is set to release on PS5 this coming September 6.