Best ways to destroy sturdy walls and objects in Baldur's Gate 3

Sturdy walls and objects in Baldur's Gate 3 often stand as unyielding barriers to your progress, and their apparent invincibility might leave you scratching your head. Whichever path you take on the map, it's common to face Sturdy, Medium Toughness, and Greater Toughness structures that appear impervious to the mightiest of blows. These objects are governed by a concept known as Toughness, a numerical representation of their capacity to withstand assaults.

The higher the Toughness, the greater the damage threshold required to destroy sturdy walls and objects in Baldur's Gate 3. This guide will explore how Toughness works, the different levels of strength, and the strategies you should use to tear things down effectively in the game.

Effective ways to destroy sturdy walls and objects in Baldur's Gate 3

There are different levels of structure toughness in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

To effectively destroy sturdy walls and objects in Baldur's Gate 3, you must understand how the Toughness mechanic works. There are three levels of sturdiness, each requiring different minimum damage to break. You can see the toughness level of an object when you hover your mouse over the structure.

Sturdy Structures

Inflict 10 damage to destroy sturdy walls and objects in Baldur's Gate 3(Image via Larian Studios)

Sturdy structures, such as walls and other objects, require 10 damage or more to destroy. These structures should display an icon with a small shield beneath the health bar.

Additionally, sturdy walls and objects in Baldur's Gate 3 take twice the damage from Slashing, Fire, and Force, so these methods are highly recommended if you come across one of these structures. However, it is worth noting that they are exceptionally durable against Piercing, Necrotic, and Radiant spells and are immune to Poison and Psychic spells.

Medium Toughness Structures

Deal 22 damage to destroy Medium Toughness structures (Image via Larian Studios)

Unlike sturdy walls and objects in Baldur's Gate 3, structures of Medium Toughness need 22 damage to destroy. They are indicated by an icon with a wall and a big shield under the "Medium Toughness" text.

These structures are weak against Acid and Bludgeoning skills, hence are the most effective ways to destroy them. However, it's best to save your Necrotic, Piercing, and Radiant spells against these objects because they do little damage to them. Moreover, these structures are immune to Fire, Poison, and Psychic abilities.

Greater Toughness Structures

A Gargoyle Statue is a Greater Toughness structure in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

The Greater Toughness class is at the pinnacle of these structure levels, represented by an icon with a wall and a big shield. It has a 50-damage threshold, significantly more significant than any other structure.

While it has no weakness element or attack, its health can be chipped away using Force and Piercing attacks. It is immune to Cold, Acid, Fire, Lightning, Necrotic, Poison, Psychic, Radiant, and Slashing attacks, so avoiding using these attacks and spells is best.

When you look closely at an object, you can learn what it's made of, where it's weak, and what it can resist. Right-clicking or using your controller to select it gives you information that helps you plan your actions.

The Resistances section shows you more details if you look even more profound. If there's a yellow border, it means that attack can't hurt the object. Blue arrows represent less damage, and red arrows indicate more harm. No symbol means normal damage.