Baldur's Gate 3: Investigate the Selunite Resistance quest guide

As an adventurer in Baldur's Gate 3, you will get to explore countless places. During your journey, the game tasks you with resolving numerous problems, such as investigating mysteries. One of the mysteries you will encounter is centered around the Selunite Resistance. This quest becomes accessible upon reaching Act 2, and as the name suggests, it revolves around uncovering hidden information regarding the Selunite Resistance.

It requires players to explore several locations, each including a few tasks to progress ahead. Read on to learn more about completing this quest.

Uncovering the secrets of the Selunite Resistance in Baldur's Gate 3

The Last Light Inn is an important location for this quest in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

As you traverse the Shadow-cursed lands in Baldur's Gate 3, specifically on the western side of the Shadowed Battlefield, you will come across a structure known as the abandoned potter's workshop. As you explore this area, you will find a locked chest. After successfully picking the lock to this chest, you will find a note within, along with some loot.

Reading this note will trigger the Baldur's Gate 3 quest to Investigate the Selunite Resistance. Your first task is to reach and investigate the Last Light Inn. Simply head north from the abandoned potter's workshop to find the inn. Although, at this stage, you might have already visited it since in the story.

Upon arriving at the inn, you should head to the lower level of the main building by using the stairs outside. There is a door leading to the cellar, which you must enter. Inside the cellar, do some exploration to find a Detention Cell Key. Pick it up and use it to unlock the cell.

There is a cracked wall behind some boxes. Destroy the fragile wall and walk through it. Keep traveling forward until you encounter a couple of Meenlocks in a room with an altar. Dispose of these creatures and once the fight is over, walk over to the altar and pick up Halfred's Note. Be careful, as this object can be destroyed accidentally during your fight with the Meenlocks.

Halfred's Note is located on top of an altar in the same room where you battle Meenlocks (Image via Larian Studios)

The note will provide your next objective, which includes traveling to Mason's Guild north of Reithwin Town. Upon finding the guild, do some exploring on the first floor until you find a trapdoor. Once you enter this room, you must locate a hidden keyhole with a successful Perception Check.

You can either use your thieves' tools to lockpick it or the Tower-Shaped Key, which you can acquire from the Tiefling child named Mattis in the Last Light Inn, provided he survived Baldur's Gate 3 Act 1. Regardless of the unlocking process, it will open a section of the wall.

Inside, your party will encounter some hostile creatures that must be eliminated. Once they have been dealt with, read the Mason's Log resting on the table inside the room. This will conclude the Baldur's Gate 3 quest "Investigate the Selunite Resistance."

