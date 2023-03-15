Cups of Cordiality are critical items in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty that can be used for multiple purposes, most notably to increase oath level with the various Reinforcement characters. These items can be acquired in many ways and have many sources. Today's post aims to cover all the ways to get Cups of Cordiality and how to use them.

Steps to obtain Cups of Cordiality in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Cups of Cordiality can be obtained from many different locations. It can drop from enemies or bosses or be given by non-player characters (NPCs). Most notably, they can be obtained from certain chests throughout the game. These chests are best for those looking to farm this item, as they can be visited and opened repeatedly.

A good farming tip would be to redistribute points into the Water Virtue and access the Haste skill, which will allow quickly getting through the levels to reach the chests containing the Cups.

A late-game method for farming Cups involves running the sub-mission, The Uninhibited Heart, available in Chapter 5, Fortitude. One cup can be found before the mission, and the quest will reward more cups. This quest is also great for farming Genuine Qi Clots in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Another farming run involves running to a boat that always has two cups in Chapter six, Malice. This is the quickest run and the best one discovered so far. Sadly players won’t get many Genuine Qi Clots or other valuable items during this run.

How to increase oath level and reach Sworn Brother status with Reinforcements using Cups of Cordiality in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Cups of Cordiality has many uses, like progressing quests, finding new areas, or unlocking new features. It is most notably used to increase the oath level with various Reinforcements. Increasing bonds to the max, Sworn Brother status will award the player a complete armor set and a copy of their weapon.

This method is an excellent way for players to get on powerful gear early on, as these NPCs tend to have excellent equipment. The Zhang Fei set is a good one to get early or mid-game, while in the late game, it entirely depends on what the player wants to build. It takes five cups to fully max a bond with an NPC in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Team Ninja, the developers behind this game, and the Nioh series have taken great inspiration from the soulslike genre to create a fantastic and challenging experience. The parry mechanic paired with the Spirit meter makes for significant innovation in this genre, while the setting of the Three Kingdoms era makes it very interesting and lore-heavy.

Interested players can pick up this game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

