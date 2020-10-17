Where is the Friendship monument in Fortnite Season 4?

In Fortnite Season 4, there are several locations tied to Marvel characters. These locations may be named like Doom's Domain, Ant Manor, or the Black Panther monument. Otherwise, some Marvel related locations are simply normal Fortnite areas where something just occurred in the lore.

One of these places is the Friendship monument. There are still players who have challenges to complete or have not fully explored the Season 4 Fortnite map. Thus, finding the Friendship monument might be a challenge.

Where to find the Friendship monument in Fortnite

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Friendship monument is northwest of Sweaty Sands. It is right next to Fort Crumpet. In fact, the Friendship monument is in the shadow of the crumbling fort. Here, Hayman and Pipeman have come together in a show of friendship.

Tucked between some large trees outside of Fort Crumpet, the two figures stand. They are still, but in the stance of an apparent high-five between them both. That is the Fortnite Friendship monument. There is nothing else fancy or special about it. It simply two figures, linked by their camaraderie on an island where everyone is trying to kill each other.

Fortnite Friendship monument and Groot's Awakening Challenge

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The main function of the Friendship monument in Fortnite Season 4 is for an Awakening Challenge. Groot is a skin found in the Battlepass. Many of the Marvel characters have Awakening Challenges in order to complete their transformations into their hero personas or unlock specific items.

When rocking the Groot skin, players need to approach the Friendship monument and emote. It is that simple. No certain emote is needed, any will do. Once that is done, players will unlock Groot's best friend, Rocket Raccoon. This gives players a special Groot specific emote that has Rocket ride on his shoulders for the duration of the game.