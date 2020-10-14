Fortnite Season 4: How to obtain the Daredevil skin

On 12th October, Fortnite had announced the Daredevil Cup, accompanied by the Daredevil skin. It also added that there would be a total of four tournaments, like the Daredevil Cup, which would be accompanied by the skin of a Marvel hero.

🎉 Marvel Knockout Super Series🎉



→ 4 Tournaments

→ Marvel Knockout LTM

🏆 Early access to new Marvel outfits

⌛ Daredevil Cup Oct 14



Daredevil Skin coming to Fortnite

Regarding the above details, the Epic Games' official blog reads:

"A new Marvel Hero comes to Fortnite — setting off a competition on the Island like never before."

Epic has also confirmed that Fornite will see four cups identical to the Daredevil Cup, which will eventually build up to a final tournament with a prize pool of $1,000,000 and conclude the Marvel Knockout Super Series.

According to Epic, the Marvel Knockout Super Series is likely to happen on 21st November. Any player who takes part in all four tournaments building up to the Marvel Knockout Super Series will get the exclusive Nexus War Glider.

How to get the Daredevil skin before it releases in the item shop in Fortnite?

As Epic's blog reads:

"The first cup celebrates the Man Without Fear himself, Daredevil. Winners will get ultimate bragging rights — early access to the Daredevil Outfit before the Item Shop release! "

According to the official rules of the Daredevil Cup on Fortnite, the list of ranks which reward the Daredevil skin at the end of the Daredevil Cup are as follows:

Europe - Ranks 1 to 800

North America East - Ranks 1 to 500

North America West - Ranks 1 to 200

Brazil - Ranks 1 to 200

Asia - Ranks 1 to 100

Oceania - Ranks 1 to 100

Middle-East - Ranks 1 to 100

Thus, for all players looking to earn the Daredevil skin in Fortnite, this is their chance to grind in the Daredevil Cup and grab one of the ranks above from their regions!