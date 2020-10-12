Every week, Fortnite players get a new set of challenges that can be completed to gain XP, which in turn unlocks tiers of the Battle Pass. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is a giant Marvel crossover, and fans have rushed to unlock the plethora of superhero skins that are available. Like almost every week, Week 7’s challenges were leaked ahead of time by various Fortnite leakers on Twitter.

This week sees a total of eight challenges and four of them deal with older ‘original’ Fortnite locations. However, the other three challenges are Marvel themed. Out of them, the ‘Discover Tony Stark’s hidden laboratory’ challenges takes players to a specific location.

Tony Stark has been given his own POI called ‘Stark Industries’, and has two mythic abilities. Users can visit the location to eliminate Iron Man and get their hands on the mythic weapons or drive around in an Iron-Man Whiplash car. The Iron-Man Whiplash is the quickest vehicle on the Fortnite map, as of now.

Where is Tony Stark's secret lab in Fortnite?

As far as the secret laboratory is concerned, Fortnite players can find the location somewhere in the middle between Stark Industries and Steamy Stacks. The location falls on the border of coordinates G3 and G2, and is towards the South west of Steamy Stacks.

The laboratory can be found hiding away in the basement of the cabin that you see by the water body. The wooden cabin looks rather unsuspicious, and is surrounded by red and yellow trees. To get a better idea of the exact location that you need to get to, look at the picture below.

Image Credits: HITC

Despite the unsuspicious cabin, it hides Tony Stark’s secret laboratory in the basement. The location has a Whiplash car, and a glossy Iron man suit tucked away in the corner.

Image Credits: InTheLittleWood, YouTube

Of course, there are no stairs leading to the location. You can either break through the floor to get there, or approach the building from the side and break through the metal gate that you see.

Image Credits: HarryNinetyFour, YouTube

All you need to do to complete the challenge is to make your way to the lab. There will be other Fortnite players rushing to the location as well, so remember to keep an eye out for them. For further help, you can watch the video below.