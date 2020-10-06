Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 Challenges — Full list and how to complete them

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has been moving along at a decent pace. With the game already in week 7, the Marvel themed season is continuing to impress fans. Players are able to suit up as some of their favorite Marvel heroes and villains. The Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 Challenges have arrived, and are relatively simpler when compared to other weeks.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 Challenges

Search Chests at Catty Corner

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Players need to search 7 chests at the Catty Corner point of interest. Chests are everywhere in Fortnite, so finding them here won't be an issue. The main building, shipping containers, the caravan, and the gas station all have chests, which make this challenge a rather facile one to complete.

Eliminations at Craggy Cliff

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

This Fortnite challenge is very straightforward. Players need to be inside the Craggy Cliff location. Due to its positioning on the map though, this challenge may be a little hard. Enemies may be scarce during most Battle Royale matches. Regardless, take out three opponents while here and the challenge is complete.

Enter the Vault in Doom's Domain

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

This may be the hardest of Week 7's Fortnite challenges. In order to enter the Vault, players must defeat Doctor Doom in his named location. He will drop a keycard which allows entry into his Vault. It is located under the soccer field. For those who aren't too fond of fighting the Fantastic Four villain, just wait a bit until someone else opens it and then leaves. You don't need to open it to complete the challenge; you just need to enter it.

Destroy Cobwebs at The Authority

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite players will need to destroy 3 Cobwebs at the central location - The Authority. The Authority has been left abandoned, leaving just Cobwebs in it's wake. They can be found all over the POI, typically in the corners of rooms. Either pickaxe or shoot 3 of them, and this challenge is done.

Discover Tony Stark's Hidden Lake House laboratory

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Head to to the northeast of the lake near Stark Industries. From there, go under the lake house. Boom, there's the hidden laboratory and this Fortnite weekly challenge is complete.

Drive a car from Sweaty Sands to Misty Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Near Sweaty Sands, there is a gas station which typically has several vehicles to choose from. Pick your favorite and fill it with gas. Take off toward the road that leads south past Holly Hedges, between Slurpy Swamp and Weeping Woods, before eventually turning east to Misty Meadows. Make sure you're quick, as it must be completed in under 4 minutes.

Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Storm's Whirlwind Blast

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Storm's Whirlwind Blast can be obtained in Fortnite by destroying the Stark Industries Drones at Quinjet sites. It can also be randomly obtained at the start of the Marvel Standoff LTM. Once an opponent is near, trigger the blast. Once they are knocked back, quickly switch to a gun and deal some damage.

Deal damage to opponents at Coral Castle

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite players need to deal 500 damage to opponents at Coral Castle in order to complete this weekly challenges. It seems easy, but Coral Castle could very well end up untouched in some games. Just keep trying and deal that damage to earn the associated reward.