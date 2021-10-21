Where to get Coagulated Blood in New World

Coagulated Blood is an uncommon resource in New World that many players feel is much rarer.

The description of Coagulated Blood in New World reads that it is the dried blood of a powerful foe. It is a required ingredient for several Amrine Temple weapons and gear.

That is because it can only be obtained through the Amrine Excavation. This is one of several dungeons in New World for players to challenge with a party to fight enemies and receive great rewards.

How to get Coagulated Blood in New World

The Amrine Excavation marked on the New World map (Image via Amazon Games)

The Amrine Excavation site is filled with elite-level enemies in New World. In this expedition, you and your party must defeat these enemies on the way to the final boss battle.

Once you defeat some of the more difficult enemies during the Amrine Excavation, you will collect some Coagulated Blood. While it isn't found elsewhere in the game, it is abundant in this dungeon's eliminated hostiles.

Players taking part in the Amrine Excavation (Image via Amazon Games)

Of course, it is not guaranteed that you will acquire Coagulated Blood through this event in New World, but the enemies you face drop them frequently, so the chance is high.

Obtaining the most will require fighting your way through the entire Amrine Excavation. Completing it isn't necessary to gather Coagulated Blood, but it will increase the amount you walk away with.

Going through the mission multiple times will net you a decent amount of Coagulated Blood. To go at it again, though, you will need to craft an Amrine Tuning Orb.

Players battling an enemy in the expedition (Image via New World)

The Turning Orb can be created at a Stoncutting table, by using the following ingredients:

Also Read

1 Eternal Heart

1 Iron Chisel

10 Corrupted Silvers

50 Stone Blocks

After the Amrine Tuning Orb has been crafted, you must have four other players to take on the Amrine Excavation expedition another time. The five of you can farm the elite tier enemies and hope for some Coagulated Blood.

Edited by R. Elahi