Building bases in Starfield often requires advanced crafting materials, such as luxury textiles. As you progress through the game's later stages, you'll encounter this item for the first time. Importantly, luxury textiles are not a natural find; rather, they are a product of human creation. Although they can be obtained in certain areas throughout the game, the quickest way to acquire them is to make use of the resource vendor and purchase it in bulk.

Starfield has a simple method of obtaining luxury textiles, which this guide will illustrate in depth.

How and where to get luxury textiles in Starfield

In Starfield, players seeking to acquire luxury textiles must go beyond mining and embark on a hunt through a multitude of stores and alien territories. Two options are available for obtaining such resources:

1) Purchase from resource vendors

Luxury textiles aren't always in high supply, making them a rare commodity amongst merchants. Nevertheless, certain vendors reliably carry them in stock, including:

UC Distribution Center : Commercial District, New Atlantis, Jemison, Alpha Centauri System

: Commercial District, New Atlantis, Jemison, Alpha Centauri System General Shop : New Homestead, Titan, Sol star system

: New Homestead, Titan, Sol star system Denis Averin: UC Exchange, Cydonia, Mars, Sol star system

If you're not able to find any resources from the aforementioned vendors, sit on a nearby bench and wait for 48 hours. Subsequently, there's a chance that luxury textiles will be back in stock.

2) Farm on planet Schrodinger III

By hunting Swarming Foxbats in Starfield, you have the option to personally acquire luxury textiles. To farm this resource, follow these simple steps:

Navigate to the Schrodinger system . Make sure your spaceship sports a Grav engine with the capability to leap 18 lightyears.

. Make sure your spaceship sports a Grav engine with the capability to leap 18 lightyears. Following that, choose the Schrodinger III planet.

planet. Once there, find a spot in the mountain biome and land there.

and land there. As you traverse the area, be sure to keep an eye out for Foxbats. That's because eliminating them yields a bountiful harvest of luxury textiles.

Although the system's recommended level is remarkably high, eliminating these aliens is not too challenging. They turn hostile when provoked, yet they possess feeble health, which makes them susceptible to elimination without doing any damage to you.

Harvesting these animals is an effortless task, as they commonly yield luxury textiles. Additionally, for those operating under the proposed level, exterminating these animals serves as a viable means of earning XP.

However, Schrodinger III is home to a variety of dangerous beasts, so don't let your guard down. The Swarming Foxbats tend to congregate in packs, which can be overwhelming for mere mortals. Additionally, there are other formidable creatures lurking about, making caution essential.