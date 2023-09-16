10 weirdest looking Starfield aliens players have found so far

In Starfield, humanity coexists with millions of aliens scattered throughout the universe. With about a thousand planets on its map, the game has some on the edge of habitable space. In places with fauna, the players have found some weird species. Most of them seem akin to a whimsical creation rather than a coherent evolutionary need.

Horned beasts, tender snails, and terrifying humanoids are some of the strangest aliens in the game. Below is a list of ten of them.

Brainsprout, Siren Alpha, and more of the strangest-looking aliens lurking in Starfield

1) Terramorph

While Terramorphs may resemble spiders on Earth, they are vicious aliens lurking in abandoned places on the planets Mars and Tau Ceti II. In addition to their terrifying appearance, they are quite fast and difficult to kill. Their aggression is a major problem during encounters.

Against these creatures, using boost packs for extra agility could be ideal. Also, use heavy artillery, as bullets don't do much damage to them.

2) Thornmantis

Among the weirdest aliens in Starfield, the Thornmantis looks like a living nightmare (Image via Bethesda)

The Thormmantis is an insect species with an elongated and segmented body, six spiny legs, and two arms that end in claws. Found on planet Verne III, this creature's face resembles that of a spider due to its multiple eyes. While its natural armor is difficult to pierce with any weapon, the creature is susceptible to the Xenosociology ability.

3) Brainsprout

Posts from the starfield community on Reddit Expand Post

Brainsprout is one of the giant aliens that tread the in-game lands and feed mainly on waste. To make it even stranger, its head resembles a fly atop a pig-shaped body. Notably, seeing it flying near your character can be an ominous sign. To find this creature, you must go to the planet Serpentis III.

4) Twintails Herbivore

Some aliens have camouflage (Image via Bethesda)

The Twintails Hervibore is another strange alien players will encounter in Starfield. They are three times the size of a human and are green in color. Found on the planet Alpha Andraste III, they resemble a cross between a rhinoceros and a plant.

They can be quite aggressive and difficult to defeat, mainly because of their horns. Some have extra health bars, making them twice as difficult to defeat.

5) Elk Crangon

This weird alien has a funny spine (Image via Bethesda)

The Elk Crangon is another of the Starfield beasts that roam the terrains of distant planets. Despite being a peaceful creature, it may attack your character if it's frightened or feels threatened. However, its fluids contain nutrients that you can collect and use.

You can find Elk Cangron specimens on the planet Akila.

6) Angler Hexapod

Angler Hexapod has six legs (Image via Bethesda)

Walking on six legs, the Angler is a monstrous and aggressive spider-like animal. Some players have even seen it raise its two front legs before dropping them to tear enemies apart.

Found on planet Moloch, defeating this creature requires high physical damage resistance in your suit. Also, players are recommended to carry high fire rate weapons.

7) Siren

These weird creatures look like a crowned stick (Image via Bethesda)

In Bethesda's latest, Sirens are large, slender, praying mantis-like aliens. The creature has a beautiful crown on its head that contrasts with its terrifying appearance. It also bears fangs and red spikes that can be used to finish off victims. You can find these aliens on the planet Alpha Andraste II.

8) Siren Alpha

These animals don't seem to be related to the other Sirens (Image via Bethesda)

It's unknown if Siren Alpha is related to the aforementioned entry, although their appearances suggest they belong in the same class. The Alpha is like a black dog with slimy skin. It has sharp teeth, a strong body, and a red crown-shaped head. Lingering on planet Alpha Andraste II, in addition to its regular form, diseased specimens can appear in the game and cause more damage.

9) Flocking Shroomhead Grazer

This species looks like a green snail (Image via Bethesda)

Although somewhat cute, the Flocking Shroomhead Grazer is one of the strangest aliens in Starfield. It has green, bulbous eyes and a snail-like head. Non-aggressive unless provoked, the alien can be easily killed using ballistic weapons. Flocking Shroomhead Grazers can be found on the planet Groombridge VIII-a.

10) Ashta

Ashtas are among the most dangerous enemies in the game (Image via Bethesda)

Ashtas are fierce creatures known in Starfield for hunting humans. Seemingly impervious, their appearance is a mix between triceratops and modern wolves, which is further accentuated by their scales.

According to the game's lore, these aliens threaten Akila City, and to contain them, humans built a wall surrounding the colony. To defeat them, you must choose a high-caliber weapon and avoid their packs. In addition to the regular Ashtas, there is a legend about an elusive Alpha that towers over houses.