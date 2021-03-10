Where to get the Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle in PUBG Mobile version 1.3

The influx in the PUBG Mobile player base can be credited to the developers regularly implementing new features via regular updates. The introduction of unique aspects overhauls and enhances the overall gaming experience for users.

The latest iteration of the game, i.e., PUBG Mobile version 1.3, hit the servers yesterday, i.e., March 9th. As always, there are certain rewards that players can receive for updating the game between March 9th and March 14th:

3,000 BP

100 AG

Cute Kitten - Pan (3d)

The Mosin-Nagant was among the additions in PUBG Mobile with the latest patch. This article looks at the details about this new Sniper-Rifle.

Obtaining the Mosin-Nagant in PUBG Mobile version 1.3

As stated above, the Mosin-Nagant was added to PUBG Mobile with the 1.3 update. This bolt-action sniper rifle utilizes the 7.62mm ammo and will only be present in the following maps:

#1 Erangel

#2 Vikendi

This firearm will replace some of the Kar98K rifles on the maps mentioned above. It will be as powerful as the Kar98K and have less damage drop-off. Using it, players can knock unarmored foes with a single shot.

Players can get the Mosin-Nagant in the Erangel and Vikendi maps. The loot is scattered randomly across the map, so there are no exact locations to find the weapon.

However, users are recommended to drop onto locations with higher loot concentration to have an increased chance of receiving this rifle.

Other features from the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update

Apart from the Mosin-Nagant rifle, several other new items were added in the latest PUBG Mobile 1.3 update:

New Vehicle - Motor Glider

Hundred Rhythms Mode (From March 9)

Various performance and system improvements

New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival

Melee Weapon Display Feature

Clowns' Tricks Gameplay (From March 31)

All-Talent Championship

Gamers can click here to read the patch notes in detail and learn more about all the new additions in PUBG Mobile.

