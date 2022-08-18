Where to get Salad Dressing in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy was recently released to the PC and mobile market, opening the floodgates for new players. An MMORPG of this size can certainly be intimidating for new players, so this article will go over one of the key ingredients in the cooking system - Salad Dressing.

Many games within this genre contain a massive cooking system with potentially hundreds of ingredients. Each one can be either found in the open world, obtained through missions, or through a consistent method of exchanging a currency for them. Players can combine these ingredients to create effects that these items would not have on their own.

A guide to obtain and use Salad Dressing in Tower of Fantasy

Salad Dressing is an item that you can expect to obtain early in their Tower of Fantasy experience. Food vendors all across the vast open world carry a variety of items, including many ingredients that they will need. Each shop will be a bit different from each other, especially as you progress deeper into the open world and into the late game.

One of the very first food vendors that you will come across is Mrs. Taylor, who can be found in Astra, just outside the first ruins available for you to enter. Here, you can buy Salad Dressings for just 60 gold per piece, but will be capped at buying a maximum of 99 pieces per day. This will be your most consistent method of obtaining said ingredient throughout your entire playthrough.

How to use Salad Dressing after obtaining it

Salad Dressing on its own has just about the smallest possible effect out of all the consumables available in Tower of Fantasy, regenerating just a single point of satiety.

It is highly recommended that you do not consume Salad Dressing on its own. Instead, let’s go over the dishes you can cook up with it. Keep in mind that this article will go over the minimum required ingredients, and you can always use more.

There are four grades of food recipes in Tower of Fantasy: White, Green, Blue, and Purple. White provides minimal effects, with Purple offering the best available.

The first food recipe is one of the few White-grade ones in the game, Lettuce Salad, which is easy to make but without much reward. Visit the cooking machine and combine one Salad Dressing with two Lettuces. Consume a Lettuce Salad to restore 5 satiety, and restore 10% + 1,500 HP to your wanderer.

There are two Green-grade dishes you can craft: Fries and Vegetable Salad. Fries require one Potato and one Salad Dressing, and consuming it will restore 14 staiety. Vegetable Salad requires one piece of the following: Fallen Fruit, Thornmato, Lettuce, and Salad Dressing. Consuming it will grant you 7 satiety and restore 12% + 3,300 HP.

Lastly, there is the Blue-grade dish, the simple Power Salad. The recipe calls for one piece of the following: Poultry Egg, Lettuce, Thornmato, Broccoli, and Salad Dressing. Consuming the simple Power Salad provides the biggest buff of all the dishes in this article, offering 10 satiety, 10% increase in physical resistance, and 170 flat physical resistance, with the buff lasting 900 seconds.

Remember not to spend all of your cash on cooking ingredients, as it is crucial to keep your bank stacked for the late game. You can spend it on a variety of items in Tower of Fantasy.

