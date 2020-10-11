Fortnite’s Chapter 2 - Season 4 has thrown in a plethora of new content. This includes popular Marvel characters including Iron Man, Thor, Galactus, and Wolverine. Quite a few of these characters have even been given their own POIs.

This includes Black Panther, Ant-Man, and Doctor Doom. Doctor Doom has been given two mythical abilities, and the POI formerly called Pleasant Park is now known as ‘Doom’s Domain’. Like every Marvel character, Doctor Doom is only available to Fortnite players who have bought this season’s Battle Pass.

The Doctor Doom outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Where is the giant throne in Fortnite Battle Royale?

Doctor Doom can be unlocked by reaching Tier 67 of this season’s battle pass. The Fortnite Battle Pass can be bought for 950 V-bucks and has a total of 100 tiers. There is an alternate Doctor Doom God Emperor outfit that can be unlocked as well.

Doctor Doom God Emperor outfit, Fortnite (Image Credits: Nifey)

There are a total of three Doctor Doom Awakening challenges. You can look at the guide mentioned in this article for further help. The second Awakening challenge requires players to visit a ‘Giant Throne’.

The Giant throne can be found towards the north of Retail Row, and is made out of rocks and trees. The throne sits atop a tiny mountain. For further help with the exact location, you can look at the picture below.

Where is the Giant Throne in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4? (Image Credits: Fortnite Insider)

As far as the challenge is concerned, merely visiting the POI is enough for Fortnite players to complete it. Apart from the confusion with respect to the exact location, players might also want to look out for other enemies who might also be rushing to the location to complete the challenge.

However, this is a good time to complete the ‘Visit a Giant Throne’ challenge, as most Fortnite players would have already completed it until now. As mentioned already, there are a total of three Doctor Doom Awakening challenges that need to be complete to acquire the rewards. For further help with the location or the overall challenge, you can look at the video below.