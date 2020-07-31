Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3 has seen the release of quite a few new skins and other cosmetics. Recently, we talked about the Galaxy Scout skin and how it might become the next most popular skin of the game.

Until that happens, the season’s highlight is undoubtedly the Aquaman skin. The outfit had two variants, the normal golden skin version, and the shirtless Arthur Curry version.

Further, much like how the Deadpool skin was made available to users, Fortnite players had to complete five weeks worth of challenges to unlock both the versions of the skin.

The final Week 5 challenges were leaked ahead of time, and the first one was pretty straightforward. Players only had to claim their Trident at Coral Cove. However, this would only unlock the normal version of the Aquaman skin.

In order to unlock the Arthur Curry version, Players were required to complete the second challenge, which is to “Dive off a waterfall by Gorgeous Gorge while wearing the Aquaman outfit”. However, Gorgeous Gorge is not the easiest location to locate. In this article, we will tell you exactly where the unnamed location is on the Fortnite map.

Where is Gorgeous Gorge on the Fortnite map?

Gorgeous Gorge is a landmark location just towards the South-East of Authority, which is roughly at the center of the map.

The location has three chests. Two of them are on the nearby bridge, while one is at the bottom of the waterfall. There is a ‘no swimming’ sign near the bottom, which is ironic, considering the challenge requires one to dive over the waterfall.

The location is towards the bottom right of the coordinate E5, and falls towards the North-west of Lazy Lake POI. You can look at the image below to get a better idea.

As previously mentioned, you need to go with the water current and dive over the waterfall in order to unlock the Shirtless Arthur Curry variant of the skin. Again, the skin is not entirely free, as the challenges are available only to users who have previously bought Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass. The same is available for 950 V-bucks in the store. Moreover, you can earn upto 1500 V-bucks just by playing through out the season